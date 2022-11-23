Lululemon Is Hiring Jobs In BC That Don't Require A Degree & You Can Make Up To $35 An Hour
Looking for a new career? 🤑
Lululemon is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. and if you don't have a degree, you don't have to worry.
Not only do these jobs not require a degree or any post-secondary education, but some will also pay a pretty penny too. Two of these management gigs will pay up to $35.13 per hour!
Plus, the company offers some sweet benefits like extended health care plans, paid time off, savings plans, employee discounts and cash to put toward fitness.
"Our Sweaty Pursuits program provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to support big and small health goals," the website said.
Here are a few jobs that you can currently apply for with the iconic company.
Assistant Manager — Guest Experience
Salary: $23.60 - $35.13 per hour
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a team player to lead and manage employees in Coquitlam, B.C. The role will need you to open and close the store, review data with other managers and provide a great customer service experience.
At least one year of previous management or leadership experience is required.
Educator
Salary: $17.25 - $20.00 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are a people person and know Lululemon products like the back of your hand, this gig might be a fit for you.
The company is looking to hire a Lululemon educator in Whistler, B.C. to help support customers with any product questions they may have.
You must be at least 18 years of age or older to apply.
Facilities Maintenance Technician
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a technician to work on scheduled and preventative maintenance, based out of Delta, B.C. You will also get to help complete safety inspections and install equipment.
At least three years of previous maintenance, manufacturing or trade experience is required.
Contract Educator
Salary: $15.25 - $20.00 per hour
Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire a contract educator in Surrey, B.C. The role will require you to provide great customer service including connecting with guests and explaining Lululemon products.
You must be at least 18 years of age or older to apply.
Assistant Manager — Operations
Salary: $23.60 - $35.13 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have some previous management experience, this role might be a fit for you. Lululemon is looking to hire an assistant manager based out of Coquitlam, B.C. to handle operations.
You will provide leadership for team members as well as, resolve any issues that may arise.