Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

Lululemon Is Hiring Jobs In BC That Don't Require A Degree & You Can Make Up To $35 An Hour

Looking for a new career? 🤑

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman wearing Lululemon. Right: A Lululemon sign.

A woman wearing Lululemon. Right: A Lululemon sign.

@lululemon | Instagram, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Lululemon is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. and if you don't have a degree, you don't have to worry.

Not only do these jobs not require a degree or any post-secondary education, but some will also pay a pretty penny too. Two of these management gigs will pay up to $35.13 per hour!

Plus, the company offers some sweet benefits like extended health care plans, paid time off, savings plans, employee discounts and cash to put toward fitness.

"Our Sweaty Pursuits program provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to support big and small health goals," the website said.

Here are a few jobs that you can currently apply for with the iconic company.

Assistant Manager — Guest Experience

Salary: $23.60 - $35.13 per hour

Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a team player to lead and manage employees in Coquitlam, B.C. The role will need you to open and close the store, review data with other managers and provide a great customer service experience.

At least one year of previous management or leadership experience is required.

Apply Here

Educator

Salary: $17.25 - $20.00 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you are a people person and know Lululemon products like the back of your hand, this gig might be a fit for you.

The company is looking to hire a Lululemon educator in Whistler, B.C. to help support customers with any product questions they may have.

You must be at least 18 years of age or older to apply.

Apply Here

Facilities Maintenance Technician

Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a technician to work on scheduled and preventative maintenance, based out of Delta, B.C. You will also get to help complete safety inspections and install equipment.

At least three years of previous maintenance, manufacturing or trade experience is required.

Apply Here

Contract Educator

Salary: $15.25 - $20.00 per hour

Who Should Apply: The company is looking to hire a contract educator in Surrey, B.C. The role will require you to provide great customer service including connecting with guests and explaining Lululemon products.

You must be at least 18 years of age or older to apply.

Apply Here

Assistant Manager — Operations

Salary: $23.60 - $35.13 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you have some previous management experience, this role might be a fit for you. Lululemon is looking to hire an assistant manager based out of Coquitlam, B.C. to handle operations.

You will provide leadership for team members as well as, resolve any issues that may arise.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...