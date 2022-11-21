6 Remote Jobs In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Wherever You Want
Remote jobs > office jobs!
If you've been looking for a career change that will allow you to work from wherever you please, look no further than a few of these remote jobs in B.C.
Not only do these gigs allow flexible work, but they will also pay a sweet salary of over $100,000, so you can do a little happy dance!
Here are six remote jobs available in B.C. right now.
Enterprise Account Executive
Salary: Up to $250,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Klue is looking for an account executive to help lead sales and close contracts. Roughly half of your time will be spent in meetings and you will be required to prepare some business cases for customers.
If you are a natural-born leader and thrive in meetings, this job might be something you'll enjoy.
Senior Specialist
Salary: $125,000–$160,000 a year
Who Should Apply: The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada is looking for a senior specialist to lead and manage projects.
Plus, the gig will offer four weeks of paid vacation, right off the bat.
A degree in business, commerce, economics, finance, mathematics, actuarial science, or accounting and some previous work experience is required to land this job.
Partner Alliance Manager
Salary: $130,000–$170,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Cloudsquare is looking for someone to help develop strategic partnerships and increase sales. If you are super organized and can work independently, this gig might be a fit.
The role requires at least four years of previous work experience in a similar position.
Statistical Programmer
Salary: $110,000—$150,000 a year
Who Should Apply: If you have at least five years of previous work experience in statistical programming, as well as past work experience in validating analysis datasets, this role might be for you.
This gig will have you delivering quality statistical programming for the company.
Site Reliability Engineer
Salary: $100,000–$160,000 a year
Who Should Apply: CyberCoders is looking for an engineer to join its team. The role will require you to work on different platforms with a team of engineers.
The job requires at least five years of previous work experience and a bachelor's degree in computer science.
Maintenance Manager
Salary: $150,000–$217,500 a year
Who Should Apply: GCT Canada Limited Partnership is looking to hire a maintenance manager with a trades certificate or diploma, and at least five years of previous work experience.
The remote role will require you to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines. If you are okay with working under pressure, this high-paying gig could be a fit.