Air Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid Up To $29 Per Hour
Jobs also come with some sweet travel perks. ✈️
Air Canada is currently hiring a ton of jobs in Vancouver and not only do you not need a degree, but they also pay a pretty penny too.
If education has been holding you back from landing a decent-paying gig, you can now take a sigh of relief because these jobs might just be what you are looking for.
One of these gigs will even let you travel the world and get paid while doing so which is a pretty sweet deal.
Working for Air Canada also comes with some cool travel perks like special airfare rates for family members and discounts on car rentals and hotels.
Here are six exciting jobs available with Air Canada right now in B.C.
Ramp Agent
Salary: $23.36 per hour as well as shift premiums for working evenings and nights.
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for ramp agents to help out at Vancouver International Airport. With this gig, you will get to organize baggage and freight, as well as operate a variety of equipment.
You must have a drivers license to land this role.
Airport-Cargo Trainer
Salary: $29.08 per hour
Who Should Apply: This gig requires a fast learner that loves to coach and lead a team. The job will have you assisting and leading station attendants while also teaching in a classroom and providing training.
Flight Attendants
Salary: $28.85 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are 18 years of age or older and have always dreamed of travelling the world, while getting paid to do so, this gig might just catch your eye.
The Canadian airline is looking for responsible and empathetic people to help operate Air Canada flights.
Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant
Salary: $18.85 per hour
Who Should Apply: If cleaning is your thing, this role might be a fit. The job will require someone to make sure the plane is clean, tidy, restocked and ready to go for all of its passengers before boarding.
Customer Sales and Service Agent
Salary: $16.56 - $28.67 per hour
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for a customer sales and service agent to work for its Aeroplan program. You will help customers with the program and resolve any issues that may arise with it.
Concierge
Salary: $16.56 per hour
Who Should Apply: This gig will have you helping out Air Canada customers and ensuring their comfort, from the moment they check-in.
Having some previous customer service skills is an asset to land this role.