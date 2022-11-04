Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Air Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid Up To $29 Per Hour

Jobs also come with some sweet travel perks. ✈️

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman working for Air Canada. Right: Air Canada plane wing.

Air Canada is currently hiring a ton of jobs in Vancouver and not only do you not need a degree, but they also pay a pretty penny too.

If education has been holding you back from landing a decent-paying gig, you can now take a sigh of relief because these jobs might just be what you are looking for.

One of these gigs will even let you travel the world and get paid while doing so which is a pretty sweet deal.

Working for Air Canada also comes with some cool travel perks like special airfare rates for family members and discounts on car rentals and hotels.

Here are six exciting jobs available with Air Canada right now in B.C.

Ramp Agent

Salary: $23.36 per hour as well as shift premiums for working evenings and nights.

Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for ramp agents to help out at Vancouver International Airport. With this gig, you will get to organize baggage and freight, as well as operate a variety of equipment.

You must have a drivers license to land this role.

Apply Here

Airport-Cargo Trainer

Salary: $29.08 per hour

Who Should Apply: This gig requires a fast learner that loves to coach and lead a team. The job will have you assisting and leading station attendants while also teaching in a classroom and providing training.

Apply Here

Flight Attendants

Salary: $28.85 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you are 18 years of age or older and have always dreamed of travelling the world, while getting paid to do so, this gig might just catch your eye.

The Canadian airline is looking for responsible and empathetic people to help operate Air Canada flights.

Apply Here

Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant

Salary: $18.85 per hour

Who Should Apply: If cleaning is your thing, this role might be a fit. The job will require someone to make sure the plane is clean, tidy, restocked and ready to go for all of its passengers before boarding.

Apply Here

Customer Sales and Service Agent

Salary: $16.56 - $28.67 per hour

Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for a customer sales and service agent to work for its Aeroplan program. You will help customers with the program and resolve any issues that may arise with it.

Apply Here

Concierge

Salary: $16.56 per hour

Who Should Apply: This gig will have you helping out Air Canada customers and ensuring their comfort, from the moment they check-in.

Having some previous customer service skills is an asset to land this role.

Apply Here

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
