People On TikTok Are Scared After A Vancouver Airport Worker Shared What's Under A Plane
"Still amazed how planes fly!" ✈️
A Vancouver International Airport worker has been giving his TikTok followers a rare glimpse into what he sees during his job every day.
TikTok user @djsugue posts videos showing travellers some of the things they might normally miss when boarding a plane, including where your bags go and where pets are kept during a flight.
Now, he's shared what the bottom of a plane looks like — and it's just a maze of wires.
@djsugue
Still amazed how planes fly ✈️🛫
In the comments, people seemed to be both scared and amazed by the video.
A TikToker replied: "It's crazy to me how big heavy machines can just stay in the air."
One user wrote: "That's actually scary how these things work," while another just said it looked scary.
In a separate video, @djsugue shows the maze of wires from inside the airplane engine on one of the power turbines on the wings.
@djsugue
Airplane engine ✈️🕸
The TikTok user has gathered more than 175,000 followers. People have liked his videos an incredible 4.3 million times.