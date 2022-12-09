YVR Is Hiring Multiple Guest Experience Representatives & They're A 'Living Wage Employer'
Vancouver International Airport is currently looking to hire both full-time and part-time guest experience representatives and they will pay a liveable wage.
YVR is an approved living wage company, according to Living Wage for Families BC. This means they will offer a wage that can support a family, with two full-time working parents, and meet living expenses. Right now, the living wage for Metro Vancouver is $24.08 per hour.
Not only does the gig pay a decent wage, but it comes with a whole variety of benefits too.
Medical, dental and extended health benefits, short-term sickness, accident insurance, long-term disability and life insurance, emergency travel assistance, a comprehensive wellness program, and an RRSP-matching program are a few of the perks that come with the job.
As a guest experience representative, you will be required to welcome and assist guests flying through YVR, as well as, support the airport operations team.
You will also get to provide assistance to anyone with a disability.
To land this role, you will need at least two years of previous customer service experience and a high school diploma, although, no degree is needed.
Guest Experience Representatives
Who Should Apply: If you have previous customer service experience and are a people person, this role might be something that will interest you.