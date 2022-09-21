WestJet Is Having A 'Homerun' Sale & You Can Save On So Many US Destinations
The sale is on for a limited time!
Calling all baseball fans! WestJet is currently having a sale on U.S. baseball destinations, and you can totally score some cheap flights from Canada.
The airline's "Homerun Sale" is on now and it offers 15% off of base fares on flights to American baseball cities — whether you're a fan of the sport or not.
You can save on trips to cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles and more, but only for a limited time.
The deal isn't just for baseball fans though. Whether you're hoping to see a Canadian team take on their American rivals, or you're just looking to escape the Canadian winter, you can save on flights to tons of U.S. cities with lots to see and do besides watch sports.
The sale is on now, and flights must be booked by September 23, 2022, at 11:59 MT (or 1:59 ET).
Thankfully, you can book travel dates between now and February 28, 2023, meaning you can plan a winter getaway to escape the snow or the dreary days of January.
You can get cheap flights from Toronto to Los Angeles with the deal, with prices as low as $202 each way, and take in an Angels game or just get a break from cool fall days and enjoy more summer-like weather.
You can also get flights from Calgary to New York for as low as $309 one way. Depending on when you plan to travel, you could catch a game at Yankee Stadium or fly later in the year to enjoy Christmas in the city.
You can book flights using the promo code 8Y8P8BN to "steal" a discount on base fares, and no blackout days are in effect.
According to the airline, the deal is only valid on WestJet wholly operated flights from Canada to the U.S.
If you're looking for more sunny destinations, WestJet recently announced that it would be restarting 17 sun and leisure routes after they were suspended for over two years during the pandemic.
Starting as early as October, the airline will have returning U.S. sun routes like Vancouver to Orlando, St. John's to Tampa Bay, Winnipeg to Phoenix, Saskatoon to Las Vegas, and more.
More tropical routes will include Calgary to Belize City, Belize, Varadero, Cuba, and Nassau in the Bahamas, starting in November.
You can also catch flights from Toronto to Cayo Coco, Cuba, and Samana in the Dominican Republic starting in November and December, respectively.
Happy travels, folks!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.