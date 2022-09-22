You Can Get Cheap Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations With Air Transat's Birthday Sale
Some vacation packages are under $700!
Pack your bags! If you're dreading winter and already missing the hot days of summer, you can get a discount on last-minute all-inclusive vacations with this sale from Air Transat.
The Canadian airline's anniversary sale gets you up to 35% off vacation packages to the tropics, including countries in Central America and the Caribbean.
The best part is that these packages include everything you'll need for your vacation, with your flight, meals, activities, drinks and entertainment already taken care of.
The airline is offering all-inclusive vacation packages with flights departing from Toronto, Quebec City and Montreal, and has fall departures that you can book for a last-minute getaway, as well as winter and spring departures in case you need a little more time to plan.
Montrealers can get a great deal on a seven-day all-inclusive vacation package to Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, which rings up at just $719 and departs on October 16, 2022.
For a really last-minute deal, there's also an all-inclusive vacation to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic up for grabs on September 28 for seven days, costing just $699 per adult.
If you're looking for flights from Toronto, you can book a sweet vacation to Puerto Plata for seven days on November 7 for just $759, or head to the beautiful Riviera Maya in Mexico for six days on November 28 for $999.
Those in Quebec City can get in on the action too, with deals including an all-inclusive vacation to Varadero, Cuba, for seven days on December 3, which comes up at $989.
To score the deal, be sure to book your vacation package by September 27, 2022, for dates between now and May 31, 2023.
If you're looking for more cheap flights to sunny destinations, WestJet is currently having a "Homerun Sale" on flights to tons of U.S. cities where you can escape the cold.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.