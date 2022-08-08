WestJet Is Bringing Back Flights To 17 Sunny Spots & You Can Fly To The Caribbean & Mexico
You can escape winter altogether!
If you're looking to escape the cold when it comes around, WestJet has announced that it will be restarting a bunch of flights to sunny destinations, just in time for making winter travel plans.
On August 8, the Canadian airline announced that 17 sun and leisure routes will be returning after being suspended for over two years during the pandemic.
"We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests' travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most," said John Weatherill, WestJet executive vice-president and CCO.
Canadians will be able to easily jet off to the U.S. with returning transborder routes like Vancouver to Orlando, which will run once a week and is set to restart on November 12, 2022, and St. John's to Tampa bay, which will fly once a week starting March 19, 2023.
Those in the Prairies can also escape to sunnier climates with a twice-weekly service from Regina or Saskatoon to Las Vegas starting November 10, 2022, and flights from Winnipeg to Phoenix returning on October 31, also running twice a week.
If you're wanting to fly somewhere more tropical, WestJet will also be restarting routes that will run once a week from Calgary to Belize City, Belize, Varadero, Cuba, and Nassau in the Bahamas, all of which are set to start in November.
You'll also be able to catch a flight from Toronto to the island of Cayo Coco in Cuba starting November 5, 2022, or to Samana in the Dominican Republic starting on December 17, with both routes to run once a week.
According to WestJet, the return of the winter routes marks a 45% increase in the same kind of flights from the winter of 2021.
The flights are already available to book online.
Other airlines have also been restarting flights in light of renewed travel interest. Air Canada said in June that it would be bringing back several international flights that were previously suspended in response to "pent-up demand."
