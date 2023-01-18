Calgary Airline Ranked Among The 'Safest Low-Cost Carriers' Just Added These New Flights
The airline stepped up when Air Canada announced they'd be reducing service.
WestJet, an Alberta-born airline, was just listed among AirlineRating's ranking of the safest low-cost carriers in the world — which means that travelling from YYC may come with a bit more peace of mind.
The list was compiled by evaluating an airline's incidents, fleet age and crash records, among other relevant data.
In alphabetical order, the safest low-cost carriers identified by AirlineRatings are Air Arabia, AirAsia Group Allegiant, Air Baltic, easyJet, FlyDubai, Frontier, Jetstar Group, JetBlue, Indigo, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest, SpiceJet, Spirit, Vueling, Vietjet, Volaris, WestJet and Wizz.
This ranking comes in time for WestJet's announcement that they will be expanding their service to Saskatchewan as of February 16. A WestJet spokesperson said the brand "continues to strengthen [its] investments across Western Canada" and will operate 104 weekly flights between YYC and the Saskatchewan cities.
The airline will be scheduling three additional daily flights between Calgary and Saskatoon, with a total of up to nine direct flights per day.
Plus, WestJet is adding an extra flight between Calgary and Regina — up to seven direct flights per day.
You can expect to pay around $200 for a one-way economy ticket to either of these locations this February, according to the WestJet website.
This decision to add these flights appears to be in response to the fact that Air Canada is no longer offering this route to passengers.
WestJet's flight schedule can be found on their website — remember to opt into the WestJet rewards program if you plan on flying with the airline often.