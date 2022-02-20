Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Now Has More Routes & Flight Prices Start At $39
There are routes from six different Canadian cities! ✈️
If you've been looking for cheap flights from Canada, look no further. New Canadian airline Lynx Air says it's an "ultra affordable" carrier and ticket prices start at just $39 one way.
On February 15, the company announced that its network now expands to six different Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.
The low-cost carrier is promising "ultra-affordable" tickets between these destinations, with introductory prices starting at $39 one way between select spots.
For example, if you want to take a trip between Vancouver and Calgary, or Kelowna and Vancouver, it will cost you less than $40.
Introductory tickets from Toronto to Calgary start at $49, while you can fly from Vancouver to Toronto for $69.
Flights between Toronto and Winnipeg will set you back just under $70 each way, too.
Love is in the air! Our first Boeing 737-8 has arrived at YYC and we can't take our eyes off it. See you onboard soon!\n\n#FlyLynx #LynxAir #Boeingpic.twitter.com/5mBIZ03O8x— Lynx Air (@Lynx Air) 1644882743
Back in January 2022, the company confirmed that its first Canadian flights will take to the skies on April 7.
It says it has adopted an "ultra low-cost carrier model" by offering cheap tickets, flexibility and choice to Canadian travellers.
When the company launched, the CEO said the cheap fare structure is based on "simplicity" and "transparency," allowing passengers to choose the services they want to pay for.
If your dream vacation spot isn't on the list yet, don't worry. The airline says it has plans to introduce even more domestic short-haul and long-haul flights soon, before expanding into the U.S. and eventually worldwide.
In the meantime, budget airline Swoop recently confirmed its expansion into the United States with one-way tickets to places like New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles starting at $99.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.