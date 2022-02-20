Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cheap flights

Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Now Has More Routes & Flight Prices Start At $39

There are routes from six different Canadian cities! ✈️

Trending Editor
Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Now Has More Routes & Flight Prices Start At $39
Lynx_Air | Twitter

If you've been looking for cheap flights from Canada, look no further. New Canadian airline Lynx Air says it's an "ultra affordable" carrier and ticket prices start at just $39 one way.

On February 15, the company announced that its network now expands to six different Canadian cities: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.

The low-cost carrier is promising "ultra-affordable" tickets between these destinations, with introductory prices starting at $39 one way between select spots.

For example, if you want to take a trip between Vancouver and Calgary, or Kelowna and Vancouver, it will cost you less than $40.

Introductory tickets from Toronto to Calgary start at $49, while you can fly from Vancouver to Toronto for $69.

Flights between Toronto and Winnipeg will set you back just under $70 each way, too.

Back in January 2022, the company confirmed that its first Canadian flights will take to the skies on April 7.

It says it has adopted an "ultra low-cost carrier model" by offering cheap tickets, flexibility and choice to Canadian travellers.

When the company launched, the CEO said the cheap fare structure is based on "simplicity" and "transparency," allowing passengers to choose the services they want to pay for.

If your dream vacation spot isn't on the list yet, don't worry. The airline says it has plans to introduce even more domestic short-haul and long-haul flights soon, before expanding into the U.S. and eventually worldwide.

In the meantime, budget airline Swoop recently confirmed its expansion into the United States with one-way tickets to places like New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles starting at $99.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Announced A Bunch Of New Flights To The US Starting At $99

You can fly from Canada to Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, New York and more! 👇

Boarding1now | Dreamstime

Calling all travellers! Canada's "ultra-low fare airline" Swoop is expanding its flight routes to the United States this summer and the price of one-way tickets starts at $99.

On February 15, the company announced that it will expand its services by adding non-stop flights from Canada to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Keep ReadingShow less
interprovincial travel

Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Just Announced More Flights Into BC & Alberta

You can go from Vancouver to Toronto for $69!

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Pack your bags, because Lynx Air is making that much-needed vacation way more affordable if you live in B.C. and Alberta.

The "ultra-affordable" airline just launched this year and is now expanding to more routes throughout Canada. The airline just announced that its network now includes flights in Victoria — its latest West Coast edition.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Getting Super Cheap Flights To The East Coast & They'll Cost Under $60

There's also going to be more super affordable flights to other Canadian cities. ✈️

@flyswoop | Instagram, Alpegor | Dreamstime

Torontonians, if you are planning an early summer getaway to visit someplace right by the ocean, look no further, because Pearson Airport is getting some new flights headed straight to the East Coast.

The super-affordable Swoop Airlines announced it is expanding its fleet and domestic routes, which means more flights will be coming in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport right in time for a summer vacay.

Keep ReadingShow less

WestJet Is Slashing Even More Flights In March & Slammed Canada's 'Stagnant' Travel Rules

WestJet says Canada is the only G7 country with such tight travel measures. ✈️

@yvrairport | Instagram, Michal Jerzy | Dreamstime

There's bad news on the horizon if you were hoping to take a trip next month, as WestJet has confirmed that it will continue to slash flights by up to 20% throughout March.

In a notice on Monday, February 7, the Canadian airline confirmed that more routes would be consolidated up until March 31 at the earliest.

Keep ReadingShow less