Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Travel

Canada Is Getting A Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline & Here's What We Know So Far

The company says its mission is "to make Canadian air travel accessible to all."👇✈️

Canada Is Getting A Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline & Here's What We Know So Far
Think Design Manage Services Ltd. | Dreamstime

Cheaper flights could be just around the corner! A new "ultra-affordable" airline has launched in Canada and it's promising low fares, brand new aircraft and great customer service.

In a press release on Tuesday, November 16, Lynx Air announced that it will "adopt the ultra low-cost carrier model" by offering cheap tickets, flexibility and choice to Canadian travellers.

Lynx will operate a fleet of Boeing's newest aircraft, which it says feature fuel-efficient technology. It has lined up 46 planes over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand, with the first three set to arrive in early 2022.

As part of the announcement, CEO Merren McArthur said the company is "excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday."

She said the super cheap fare structure will be based on "simplicity" and "transparency," allowing passengers to pick and choose the services they actually want to pay for.

"We don't believe that low fares mean low value," McArthur told CTV News, adding that all staff members will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While routes and schedules are yet to be announced, the privately-owned airline says they are coming "soon."

Lynx Air is set to begin flying domestic short-haul and long-haul flights, before expanding into the U.S. and eventually worldwide.

The carrier will begin accepting bookings in the next few weeks, with the first trips taking off before the end of 2021.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

These Phrases Confused The Hell Out Of People In BC When I Moved From The East Coast Of Canada

Only in Canada, eh? 🇨🇦

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Living on the East Coast, you get used to some pretty strange sayings. It's a really specific way of speaking, and when I hear classic East Coast phrases I feel at home. It's familiar, and they're usually pretty funny.

Moving to the West Coast is like entering into a whole new way of life. Despite moving from one coastal city to another, the vibe is totally different — which includes the language.

Keep Reading Show less

The World's Best Places For A Girls' Trip Were Revealed & A Canadian City Is In The Top 3

It's not Toronto or Vancouver, either! 👯

Photoquest | Dreamstime, @knordicspa | Instagram

Call your besties! The world's best places to take a "girls' trip" were just revealed and one Canadian city was ranked in the global top three.

Price comparison company Compare the Market considered cities in countries all over the world to create its top-16 ranking of the best city break destinations.

Keep Reading Show less

The World’s Best Airlines Were Just Ranked & No Canadian Carriers Even Came Close

Eek! 😬

@qatarairways | Instagram, @qatarairways | Instagram

A new ranking of the world's best airlines in 2021 does not include a single Canadian company.

As air travel begins to make a comeback, airline safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com has released its annual round-up of the most impressive carriers worldwide.

Keep Reading Show less

You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Been To At Least 9 Of These 14 Iconic Landmarks

Grab your bucket list!😍
lilyslensonlife | Instagram Amos Hall | Handout

Grab your Canadian bucket list! These iconic landmarks in Canada draw millions of visitors every single year and we're lucky enough to live here all year around.

Whether you've seen just a few of these dreamy locations, or all 14 of them, the opportunities to explore and re-explore are absolutely endless.

Keep Reading Show less