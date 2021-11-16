Canada Is Getting A Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline & Here's What We Know So Far
The company says its mission is "to make Canadian air travel accessible to all."👇✈️
Cheaper flights could be just around the corner! A new "ultra-affordable" airline has launched in Canada and it's promising low fares, brand new aircraft and great customer service.
In a press release on Tuesday, November 16, Lynx Air announced that it will "adopt the ultra low-cost carrier model" by offering cheap tickets, flexibility and choice to Canadian travellers.
Lynx will operate a fleet of Boeing's newest aircraft, which it says feature fuel-efficient technology. It has lined up 46 planes over the next seven years to meet anticipated demand, with the first three set to arrive in early 2022.
As part of the announcement, CEO Merren McArthur said the company is "excited to bring competition and choice to the Canadian aviation market at a time when Canadians are yearning for the opportunity to fly again, whether it be to see friends and family or to take a long-awaited holiday."
She said the super cheap fare structure will be based on "simplicity" and "transparency," allowing passengers to pick and choose the services they actually want to pay for.
"We don't believe that low fares mean low value," McArthur told CTV News, adding that all staff members will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
While routes and schedules are yet to be announced, the privately-owned airline says they are coming "soon."
Lynx Air is set to begin flying domestic short-haul and long-haul flights, before expanding into the U.S. and eventually worldwide.
The carrier will begin accepting bookings in the next few weeks, with the first trips taking off before the end of 2021.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.