WestJet Is Offering 20% Off Tickets To 'Any Destination' Right Now & It's For One Day Only

There's a limited promo code!👇✈️

WestJet Is Offering 20% Off Tickets To ‘Any Destination’ Right Now & It’s For One Day Only
@westjet | Instagram

Are you dreaming of getting away? This WestJet discount code offers 20% off on tickets to “all destinations” — but you can't wait around.

On Thursday, December 9, the Canadian airline launched a deal offering 20% off all base fares when you use the promo code W29RD89.

It’s valid for travel between January 10 and March 31, 2022, and applies to all WestJet flights within Canada, as well as flights between Canada and the U.S.

If you want to go further afield, the discount code can also be applied to trips between Canada and Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

There are some blackout travel dates, though, including the last two weekends in February and several weekends in March.

To use the promo code, all you have to do is pick an eligible journey and head to the checkout. When prompted, add the promo code mentioned above.

It's worth noting that it cannot be used alongside any other discount codes or companion vouchers.

The deal expires on December 9 at 11:59 p.m. MT, so the code is unlikely to work if you try after this time.

While the federal government’s official travel advisory has been lifted, it’s worth noting that many countries have recently ramped up their travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19.

This may mean it is a little more complicated to travel right now and the feds have warned that measures could change at any time.

If you're not quite ready to get going yet, don't worry. Canada is getting a brand new ultra-affordable airline in early 2022 that's promising low fares and exceptional customer service, so it's likely that even more bargain fares are just around the corner.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

