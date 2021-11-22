Trending Tags

WestJet Is Having An Early Black Friday Seat Sale & Some Fares Are Up To 70% Off

This particular sale lasts for one day only!👇✈️

Get ready, globe-trotters! WestJet's Black Friday seat sale has kicked off early, and some fares are up to 70% off — but you can't wait around.

On Monday, November 22, WestJet launched its early "Black Friday Escape to Great Sale," which offers hefty discounts on flights across Canada and the United States.

It works on a limited promo code basis, which means you need to use one of three promo codes to access the savings.

There are just 250 codes for 70% off, 750 codes for 50% off and 3,000 codes for 30% off.

These codes are for basic and economy travel between January 6 and June 22, 2022, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only. Blackout dates apply.

For travellers who are late to this party, there's an unlimited number of codes to access 15% off. The good news about this code is that it can be used on WestJet-operated flights worldwide, not just in Canada and the U.S.!

The 15% discount can be used for basic and economy fares between December 1, 2021, and June 22, 2022. Again, blackout dates do apply.

This particular sale lasts for one day only, so you'll need to be fast to make the most of the discounts. To use these one-day-only offers, customers must book by 11:59 p.m. MT on Monday, November 22, 2021.

They're not the only company kicking off Black Friday early, either. Retailers like Best Buy, Bath & Body Works, Amazon, Sport Chek and more are all set to offer big reductions, starting as early as Monday. Happy saving, Canada!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

