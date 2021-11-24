Air Canada’s Black Friday Deals Include Week-Long Vacation Packages From $499
There are hefty discounts on popular tourist destinations! 🏝✈️
If you want to spend your money on experiences rather than products this weekend, Air Canada's Black Friday event might just have exactly what you're looking for.
Air Canada Vacation's multi-day sale is offering hefty discounts on holiday packages to sunny destinations around the world, including spots in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Hawaii and the U.S.
Discounted trips are available between February 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022 and bookings have already opened for these dates.
With flights from airports across Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and more, a Black Friday travel deal could be closer than you think!
Here's a sneak peek at some of the best deals on the site right now:
Hotel Tukan & Beach Club
Price: $499 (
$1,616)
Where: Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport
When: March 28 - April 4, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: Take a sunny vacation next year at this three-star hotel for less than $500 per person on select dates, including flights, transfers and accommodation. What's not to love?
Pearl Hotel Waikiki
Price: $789 (
$1,102)
Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
Airport: Vancouver International Airport
When: February 8 - 15, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: If you've ever dreamed of saying "aloha" to Hawaii, this could be your chance. With almost 30% off select Air Canada Vacation stays, this dreamy destination could move from your bucket list to your calendar.
Rooms Negril
Price: $929 (
$1,529)
Where: Negril, near Montego Bay, Jamaica
Airport: Halifax Stanfield International Airport
When: February 23 - March 2, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: Travellers can save almost 40% on this deal from Halifax Airport in winter 2022. The deal includes flights, transfers, the hotel and breakfast each day. Yum!
Butterfly Beach Hotel
Price: $1,009 (
$1,399)
Where: Barbados
Airport: Vancouver International Airport
When: February 2 - 9, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: Save almost $400 per person for a seven-night stay at this dreamy beachside hotel, located in Barbados. The package, from Vancouver Airport, includes the cost of the flight, hotel and all transfers, although meals are not added on.
White sand, anyone?
Clarion Suites Maingate
Price: $577
Where: Bay Lake, Florida
Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport
When: March 6 - 13, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: This offer is available across a variety of dates in early March 2022 and one of the best parts is that the hotel is pretty close to Disney World. Tell Mickey Mouse we said hi!
Southern Palms Beach Club
Price: $979 (
$1,229)
Where: Oistins, Barbados
Airport: Ottawa International Airport
When: May 30 - June 6, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: For less than $1,000 per person, why not welcome in the summer season next year in style? This 3.5 star hotel in Barbados is calling your name, globe-trotters!
Hotel Tukan & Beach Club
Price: $539 (
$1,346)
Where: Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Airport: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
When: April 27 - May 4, 2022 (7 nights)
Details: If you're longing to get away with your favourite person, this deal from Montreal Airport could be the one. At under $500 per person for a week-long stay under the Mexican sun, it's pretty hard to say no!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.