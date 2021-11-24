Trending Tags

Air Canada’s Black Friday Deals Include Week-Long Vacation Packages From $499

There are hefty discounts on popular tourist destinations! 🏝✈️

Air Canada's Black Friday Deals Include Week-Long Vacation Packages From $499
@aircanadavacations | Instagram, @aircanadavacations | Instagram

If you want to spend your money on experiences rather than products this weekend, Air Canada's Black Friday event might just have exactly what you're looking for.

Air Canada Vacation's multi-day sale is offering hefty discounts on holiday packages to sunny destinations around the world, including spots in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, Hawaii and the U.S.

Discounted trips are available between February 1, 2022 and October 31, 2022 and bookings have already opened for these dates.

With flights from airports across Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and more, a Black Friday travel deal could be closer than you think!

Here's a sneak peek at some of the best deals on the site right now:

Hotel Tukan & Beach Club 

Price: $499 ($1,616)

Where: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport

When: March 28 - April 4, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: Take a sunny vacation next year at this three-star hotel for less than $500 per person on select dates, including flights, transfers and accommodation. What's not to love?

Search for it here

Pearl Hotel Waikiki

Price: $789 ($1,102)

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Airport: Vancouver International Airport

When: February 8 - 15, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: If you've ever dreamed of saying "aloha" to Hawaii, this could be your chance. With almost 30% off select Air Canada Vacation stays, this dreamy destination could move from your bucket list to your calendar.

Search for it here

Rooms Negril

Price: $929 ($1,529)

Where: Negril, near Montego Bay, Jamaica

Airport: Halifax Stanfield International Airport

When: February 23 - March 2, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: Travellers can save almost 40% on this deal from Halifax Airport in winter 2022. The deal includes flights, transfers, the hotel and breakfast each day. Yum!

Search for it here

Butterfly Beach Hotel

Price: $1,009 ($1,399)

Where: Barbados

Airport: Vancouver International Airport

When: February 2 - 9, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: Save almost $400 per person for a seven-night stay at this dreamy beachside hotel, located in Barbados. The package, from Vancouver Airport, includes the cost of the flight, hotel and all transfers, although meals are not added on.

White sand, anyone?

Search for it here

Clarion Suites Maingate

Price: $577

Where: Bay Lake, Florida

Airport: Toronto Pearson International Airport

When: March 6 - 13, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: This offer is available across a variety of dates in early March 2022 and one of the best parts is that the hotel is pretty close to Disney World. Tell Mickey Mouse we said hi!

Search for it here

Southern Palms Beach Club

Price: $979 ($1,229)

Where: Oistins, Barbados

Airport: Ottawa International Airport

When: May 30 - June 6, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: For less than $1,000 per person, why not welcome in the summer season next year in style? This 3.5 star hotel in Barbados is calling your name, globe-trotters!

Search for it here

Hotel Tukan & Beach Club 

Price: $539 ($1,346)

Where: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Airport: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

When: April 27 - May 4, 2022 (7 nights)

Details: If you're longing to get away with your favourite person, this deal from Montreal Airport could be the one. At under $500 per person for a week-long stay under the Mexican sun, it's pretty hard to say no!

Search for it here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

