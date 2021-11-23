Trending Tags

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now With Big Savings On Electronics

So many products are on sale!

Open Grid Scheduler | Flickr, @costco | Instagram

It's that time of year again and the Costco Canada Black Friday sale is happening now with early savings on so many products.

The wholesale retailer is offering discounts both in-store and online for Black Friday where shoppers can find deals on furniture, toys, appliances, clothes, home essentials and even electronics!

Oster Digital French Door Toaster Oven with Air Fry

Costco Canada

Price: $159.99 ($199.99)

Details: This toaster oven reduces overall cooking time and uses up to 50% less energy than conventional ovens. It features interior lighting, three rack positions, extra-large capacity and 10 preset cooking functions including air fry, bake, broil, toast, roast, turbo, pizza, dehydrate, keep warm and slow cooking.

The deal is valid until November 29.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

JBL Charge Essential Portable Waterproof Speaker with Power Bank

Costco Canada

Price: $154.99 ($164.99)

Details: The JBL portable speaker is Bluetooth so it can wirelessly connect with up to two smartphones or tablets for up to 20 hours of playtime. It has a built-in power bank, a USB port and is waterproof.

This sale is on until November 20.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

Sony WH-1000XM3/B Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black

Costco Canada

Price: $279.99 ($399.99)

Details: Sony's wireless headphones are noise-cancelling and have a Bluetooth connection, a foldable design and up to 30 hours of playtime.

This $120 off deal is available until November 28.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch

Costco Canada

Price: $149.99 ($229.99)

Details: This smartwatch from Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in along with sleep tools, fitness features, apps and more than six-day of battery life. It's compatible with Spotify and can receive call, text and app notifications from smartphones.

The sale at Costco is on until November 29.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

Homedics 360° Deluxe Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

Costco Canada

Price: $99.99 ($149.99)

Details: With this humidifier, there is a programmable humidity target, timer setting, mist intensity and mist temperature. The tank runs up to 70 hours per filling with a built-in timer up to 12 hours. There's also an essential oil tray.

This pricing is available until December 5.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

ASUS C523NA-CB01T-CB Chromebook, N3350

Costco Canada

Price: $249.99 ($349.99)

Details: This ASUS Chromebook has an aluminum-finished lid, a thin 15.2-millimetre profile and a 180-degree hinge that allows it to be laid flat. The laptop is designed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The $100 off deal is valid until December 5.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

Cuckoo 1 kg (2 lb.) Multi-functional Bread Maker

Costco Canada

Price: $99.99 ($124.99)

Details: This breadmaker features 15 cooking methods including quick bread, gluten-free bread and whole wheat bread. There's an automatic nut/fruit dispenser, a delayed timer to choose when the bread will be read and a two-hour quick mode. It also allows bakers to choose their ideal crust and loaf size.

The sale is on until November 29.

Find it on COSTCO CANADA

