Soundbars, Laptops & Other Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Find On Amazon Canada RN

Brands like Microsoft, Razer, Sony, ASUS have deals starting at $6.99!

Soundbars, Laptops & Other Early Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Find On Amazon Canada RN
Amazon Canada | @surface, Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With just a few days left until Black Friday, early deals are popping up left and right. Some go super fast, with retailers like Amazon Canada sharing lightning deals nearly every day.

Here are some of the best tech deals on Amazon Canada you can shop for ASAP before they go out of stock.

Sony Headphones & Earbuds

Price: $58+

Details: Sony has both wireless earbuds and headphones on sale that are really beautiful and make amazing gifts (if you don't keep them for yourself!).

$58+ On AMAZON CANADA

Select Microsoft Products

Price: $17.99+

Details: If you're looking for some new home office accessories like a mouse or keyboard, you can get up to 40% off Microsoft products right now. The brand even has Surface tablets and laptops for sale, but stock is very low so act fast!

$17.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Select JBL Products

​Price: $17.98

Details: JBL has deals including up to 55% off on earphones, speakers, and even their bestselling soundbar 2.1 with a subwoofer which is now $299.98 (originally $449.98). There's also the Virtual Dolby Atmos version which is now $309.98 (originally $449.98). Both items are only on sale for the rest of the day only (November 23).

$17.98+ On AMAZON CANADA

Nespresso Coffee Machines

Price: $99+

Details: Three Vertuo Next machines are on sale right now for up to 42% off. You can get it in red, matte black, or as a bundle with the Aeroccino milk frother.

$99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Amazon Devices

Price: $6.99+

Details: There are so many Amazon devices on sale right now from the Kindle e-reader at $69.99 (originally $119.99) to Ring doorbells for $55.99 (originally $134.98). You can save so much money here!

$6.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Select ASUS Devices

Price: $269+

Details: If you're in the market for a new laptop for school or work, you can save up to 20% on select ASUS models right now and they're so cheap.

$269+ On AMAZON CANADA

Razer & Logitech Gaming Accessories

Price: $39.99+ (Razer), $24.99+ (Logitech)

Details: If you're a gamer or have one on your holiday list, then you can find gaming accessories up to 50% off from Razer right now. There are smart glasses, mics, gaming mice, keyboards and more.

$39.99+ On AMAZON CANADA | $24.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Select Fitbit Products

Price: $59.95+

Details: You can get in on the wearable tech trend with a new Fitbit watch that'll help you track your health stats. There's even a cute Minions Fitbit for kids so they can track their steps and sleeping habits.

$59.95+ On AMAZON CANADA

Select Celestron Telescopes & Binoculars

Price: $17.53+

Details: You can get up to 37% off Celestron binoculars and telescopes if you're looking to take up bird-watching or stargazing in the new year. There are also various accessories including a hand warmer/charger and microscope for sale, too.

$17.53+ On AMAZON CANADA

Select AeroGarden Models

Price: $74.98+

Details: You can get these indoor herb growers for up to 40% so you can enjoy fresh homegrown toppings all year rounds or give one as a gift for the holidays.

$74.98+ On AMAZON CANADA

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

