The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals You Can Get In Canada Starting At $200
From brands like Microsoft, Acer, Samsung and more. 💻
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The best time to buy an expensive item like a mattress or a new phone is during Black Friday weekend. One of the most popular items that shoppers are looking for is a laptop.
We did the work for you and gathered some of the best deals you can find online from places like Amazon Canada, Staples and Apple.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Price: $699.99 (
$759.98)
Details: The 12.4-inch Surface Go Laptop features a touchscreen, Intel Core i5, 4 GB memory, and 64 GB SSD. It's super sleek and weighs less than three pounds, making it super easy to carry it around everywhere.
$699.99 On AMAZON CANADA
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14
Price: $799 (
$860.78)
Details: This versatile two-in-one laptop can flip backwards into a tablet and prop itself up while you watch videos. It has a 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a fingerprint scanner for easy log-ins.
$799 On AMAZON CANADA
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Price: $1,559.98 (
$2,059.92)
Details: This two-in-one flip laptop is as slim as a smartphone and comes with a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. It's S-Pen compatible if you like to illustrate or take notes with it in class.
$1,559.98 On AMAZON CANADA
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook
Price: $199.99 (
$349.99)
Details: A more affordable two-in-one device is this Lenovo Chromebook that comes with a detachable full-sized keyboard.
$199.99 On STAPLES CANADA
Acer Chromebook
Price: $299 (
$449.99)
Details: If you're on a budget, this laptop has everything you need, all at an affordable price. While it's not made for intense gaming, it'll still get the job done with its 4 GB of RAM.
$299 On AMAZON CANADA
HP 15.6-inch Touch Screen Notebook
Price: $699.99 (
$829.99)
Details: This large display touchscreen laptop has tons of storage space with 1 TB HDD and 256 GB SSD. It also has 8 GB of RAM, making it a great all-purpose laptop.
$699.99 On STAPLES
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
Price: $1,499 (
$1,699)
Details: This large gaming laptop features a colourfully backlit keyboard and excellent specs of 144Hz IPS for beautiful visuals, with16GB DDR4 and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD to help your programs run smoothly without lag.
$1,499 On AMAZON CANADA
Dell XPS 15 Laptop
Price: $1,399.99+ (
$1,649.99+)
Details: The XPS is a high-end laptop that you can completely customize to your liking in terms of specs. It has nearly invisible bezels and is an excellent investment if you need your computer for work.
$1,399.99+ On DELL
Select Macbooks
Price: $1,299 and up (plus $140 gift card)
Details: No laptop list would be complete without a Macbook. Apple deals are hard to come by so if you're a fan of the brand then the $140 Apple gift card offer on eligible Macbook purchases might seal the deal for you. There are other tech deals you can snag during their four-day sale event.