6 Tablets You Can Get On Sale For Cyber Monday Starting At Just $70

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Deals go quick on Cyber Monday and big-ticket tech items often have the best discounts. Somewhere in between laptops and cellphones are tablets which give you a little more screen space than your phone but with all the portability you could ever need.

We've gathered six of the best tablets you can buy online in Canada for Cyber Monday.

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB

Amazon Canada

Price: $69.99 ($109.99)

Details: There's no better time to get a Fire tablet than Cyber Monday. It's fantastic for reading ebooks or watching your favourite streaming platforms, and you can't beat the price of only $70!

$69.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB

Price: $149.99 ($209.99)

Details: The premium Tab S7 model is sold out pretty much everywhere, but you can still get the A7 at Staples for a really good price. The S6 Lite is also on sale right now for $399 (originally $480).

$149.99 On STAPLES

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8" 32GB Android 9 Tablet

Best Buy

Price: $110.74 ($180.74)

Details: This tablet comes with a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage space (with an up to 256 GB micro SD slot). It also includes a smart charging dock so you can prop it up while it charges.

$110.74 On BEST BUY

VASTKING KingPad K10 10 inch Tablet

Amazon Canada

Price: $197.99 ($219.99)

Details: It might not be the most well-known brand out there, but shoppers rave about this affordable tablet and say it performs just as well as more popular brands. It has 32GB of space with a 512 GB micro SD card, so you can download as many movies and songs as you like.

$197.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Surface Pro 7

Microsoft

Price: $1,099 ($1,599.00)

Details: You can get $500 off the 256 GB Surface Pro 7 if you're looking for a tablet with a ton of storage space. It's amazing as a tablet and because it comes with a keyboard attachment, you can also use it as a laptop.

$1,099.00 On MICROSOFT

iPad Pro

Price: $999 (with $140 gift card)

Details: Right now, you can get a $140 Apple gift card when you buy an eligible iPad pro model. You can save even more when you trade in your current iPad. You'll also get three free months of Apple TV+ and add a free engraving to it if you'd like.

$999+ On APPLE

