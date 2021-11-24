Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Condoms Are Cheaper
Anybody running out to get this deal?
During the Costco Canada Black Friday sale that's happening this year, shoppers can find deals on almost everything and even condoms are cheaper right now.
If anyone is looking to save some money while shopping at the wholesale retailer but doesn't want to go big and take advantage of the deals on electronics, there are even everyday household items on sale that can be purchased.
It might not be a typical Black Friday deal but the Durex Sensi-thin Condoms, 58-pack is now $4 off at Costco so it'll cost $17.99 until December 5 with the sale.
Also, Spyder Women's Leggings are $5 off so they're available for $17.99 until November 28 and the Bench Men's Boxer Brief, 4-pack is $5 off and on sale for $14.99 until November 29.
Shoppers can find the TRUDEAU Porcelain Dinnerware Set, 24-piece on sale for $39.99 which is $10 cheaper than the original price until December 5 and the Glasslock Food Storage Set, 26-piece available for $29.99 which is $7 off until November 28.
Even body care products like facewash are on sale at Costco. Cetaphil Sensitive Gentle Skin Cleanser, 1 L is being sold for $15.69, which is $4 off the original price until December 5.
There are so many more deals available at retailers in Canada for Black Friday including Bath & Body Works, IKEA, WestJet, Aritzia, Best Buy and Air Canada.