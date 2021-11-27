6 Meal Delivery Service Black Friday Deals That Can Make Cooking Dinners Cheap & Easy
The grocery store? Never heard of it.
If you're looking for ways to make life easier, then you should give pre-portioned meal delivery services a try.
Grocery shopping can take up so much time and energy (especially after a full-time job) and you probably spend a good chunk of time scratching your head wondering what to make. Then there's the issue of food waste when all the fruits and veggies in your fridge start going bad before you've even had the chance to use them.
Lucky for you, these meal services can deliver everything you need right to your door. You'll get a box of all the fresh ingredients you need to make breakfasts or dinners for the week, all in thoughtfully packaged portions. A lot of companies are throwing Black Friday sales right now so why not give it a shot?
Evive Nutrition
Price: $4.50+ per wheel
Details: Evive makes frozen smoothies and soups that are ready to consume, all you have to do is shake or heat them up. You can use the code SUPERPOWER to get 30% off your order and get their new Immunity and Energy smoothies for FREE. Or, you can use the code NOVEMBER30 to get 30% off your first box.
Chefs Plate
Price: $4.05+ per serving (
$8.99+ per serving)
Details: Chef's Plate is a meal subscription service that delivers pre-portioned ingredients to cook delicious meals that take only 15 to 30 minutes to prepare. You can choose your meals every week (four meals a week for up to four people), and right now you can get $101 off throughout your first four boxes.
HelloFresh
Price: $3.16+ per serving (
$11.49+ per serving)
Details: HelloFresh is another meal subscription service where you can choose from over 35 mouth-watering recipes every week. You can get three or four meals a week depending on the number of people. They have a ton of family-friendly, low-calorie and vegetarian meal options if you have any dietary restrictions.
GoodFood
Price: $0.88+ per serving (
$ 10.88 per serving)
Details: GoodFood is another Canadian food subscription service that'll deliver up to four recipes a week for two or four people. There are options for time-saving low-carb, vegetarian, or family-friendly meals. If you're a new customer, you can get $120 off your first two deliveries.
LiveFit
Price: $8+
Details: Hate cooking? LiveFit is a ready-to-eat meal subscription service that doesn't require any prepping or cooking unlike the others on this list. You can choose your dinners and snacks based on your dietary preferences and get a FREE gift worth $48. You can also save 24% on all cleanses.
Kabo
Price: Varies
Details: If you want your dog to eat as good as you do then Kabo is the fresh dog food subscription service you never knew you needed. The company tailors the type of meals and portions based on all the qualities of your pup. Right now you can get 50% off your next two orders.