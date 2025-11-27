Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

Instameals is GTA's most affordable meal prep and they're doing $5 meals for Black Friday

Chef-made meals delivered weekly to your door, for even less.

Smiling woman eating Instameals wrap at home beside a ready-to-eat meal container., Right: Instameals fresh prepared meal in green container with rice, veggies, and sauce on a countertop.

Customer enjoying Instameals ready-to-eat wrap. Right: Instameals fresh chef-made meal container

@instameals | Instagram, Courtesy of Instameals
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

If your grocery bill has been a little chaotic lately, this Black Friday deal might feel like a small miracle. Instameals — one of the fastest growing meal prep services in the GTA — is dropping the price of its ready-to-eat meals to just $5 per meal.

From November 26 to December 2, new customers can score delicious, chef-made meals without the stress of grocery-store math or last-minute takeout decisions.

Instameals has mastered the rare combo of affordability and genuine taste. Their weekly rotating menu means you're never stuck eating the same thing on repeat, and it's full of dishes you'd actually look forward to making at home, like creamy chicken pastas, kebab meatballs with rice and veggies, and Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches.

And the convenience hits as hard as the price. There's no chopping, cooking or dishes silently judging you from the sink. Everything shows up fresh and fully cooked at your door, ready to heat and eat.

It's a lifesaver for work weeks, a cure for the takeout spiral, and the ultimate hack for people who want to feel put-together without actually doing that much.

Four Instameals dishes arranged on a counter. Instameals are delivered fresh and ready to heat and eat. Courtesy of Instameals

After launching in the GTA just over a year ago, Instameals now ships thousands of meals a week — keeping Canadians well-fed across Ontario and select cities in Quebec, without the hassle of cooking.

Now, they're turning their success into even better meals for you, bringing on a certified nutritionist to make sure the meals are macro-balanced and professional chefs who ensure they taste as good as they sound.

And if you have special dietary requirements, Instameals has you covered. They have a wide range of options, including keto meals which boast low-carb profiles. Plus, high-protein meals are set to arrive in early 2026.

If you've been waiting for a sign to try fresh, ready-to-eat meal delivery, this is your chance. Instameals' $5 Black Friday promo runs from November 26 to December 2 on their website.

TorontoEat and DrinkCanadaEat and Drink
Advertisement Content

You could win a year of Fresh Prep worth $4K by visiting this Union Station pop-up

The proudly Canadian meal plan company is now available in Ontario!

I ranked Canada's biggest grocery stores as a newcomer and my top 3 will shock you

Grocery shopping in Canada is a learning curve!

Amazon is offering Black Friday deals and some products are over 50% off

You can save on electronics, groceries, kitchen appliances, beauty items, clothing, and more.

Costco's early Black Friday sale has these deals on electronics, groceries, and more

Some products are $100 off!

The deadline to claim money from a $70M TD class action lawsuit settlement is approaching

Don't miss out on money!

Canada has some surprisingly intense warnings for American travellers over the holidays

"Leave your firearms at home." 😬

Canadians can get these 6 government benefits in December 2025 and some are going out early

Just in time for the holidays! 😅

Parts of southern Ontario are under weather advisories as snow squalls threaten 30 to 50 cm

"Travel may be hazardous, and some routes may be impassable."

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 25 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are up for grabs too!

Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale offers free items and here's how to get the deal

This deal includes three-wick candles!

8 brutal Vancouver realities that every newcomer must learn in their first year

The good, the bad, and the chronically wet.

This Ontario restaurant with beautiful country views was just named among the best in Canada

It's a magical place to dine.

Canada is increasing the GST/HST Credit — Here's how much you can get in 2026

A little boost for your budget is on the way. 💰

A new winter forecast says these places will get frigid temps, blizzards, icy weather and more

Canada's weather is abruptly transitioning to winter! 🥶