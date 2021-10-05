8 Evive Frozen-To-Fresh Products That Can Take Your Favourite Fall Recipes To The Next Level
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Now that we've officially bid adieu to summer, a lot of us are going to be spending more time indoors especially when it comes to dining. Rather than enjoying some ice-cold drinks on a patio somewhere, we'll be indulging in our favourite comfort foods at home this season.
If you're stuck in a rut when it comes to making meals, there's one Canadian company that can jazz up any of your go-to recipes. Evive Nutrition is known for its wholesome vegan and highly nutritious smoothie and lunch cubes.
Evive has four mouthwatering lunch cube flavours that can be prepared as a soup or bowl, plus 14 different smoothie flavours packed with fresh fruit, veggies and antioxidants. Not only are the cubes highly nutritious, but they're also pretty darn versatile, too. You can use them to make cookies, oatmeal, pad thai, muffins and so much more.
Here are some smoothie and meal cubes you can buy to enhance your favourite fall recipes.
Mac Squash
Details: If you move mac and cheese, you can warm up these cubes and let them melt over your favourite pasta for a more wholesome version. Alternatively, you can make your own dairy-free creamy squash soup that's sure to become your new fall staple. Besides butternut squash, these cubes are loaded with cashews, carrots and other superfoods like turmeric.
Order Here
Golden Curry
Details: These hearty cubes containing chickpeas, hemp seeds and turmeric are high in protein, fibre and Vitamin E. Bowl prep takes 3-4 minutes, while soup prep will take you 5 minutes on the stove or microwave.
Order Here
Cashew Mocha
Details: You can upgrade your morning brew by turning it into a rich and delicious breakfast instead! Just pop the cubes in a bottle with your liquid of choice (milk, water, coffee, etc), wait 20 minutes and then shake to enjoy. Feeling adventurous? You can use the cubes to make these Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins.
Order Here
Tom Thaï
Details: When you're in a pinch and don't have time to make an elaborate lunch or dinner, simply melt these cubes over your favourite rice or vermicelli noodles for your Vegan Pad Thai in under 25 minutes. The cubes are chock-full of edamame, lemongrass and coconut cream with a mild spice anyone can enjoy.
Order Here
Yogi
Details: These green cubes contain hemp, pear, spirulina and hemp seeds that can boost your energy when you wake up in the morning or after you've finished a workout. They're a great source of protein and can be added to make pancakes with veggemo milk in a pinch.
Order Here
Bam Chili
Details: Is there anything more comforting than a hot bowl of chili? These cubes are loaded with veggies, whole corn, quinoa, and jalapeños which you can warm up on the stove or in the microwave as a quick and easy lunch option. Alternatively, you can use the cubes to make your own bam chili sweet potato fries bowl.
Order Here
Yin
Details: All the ingredients in the yin cubes are not only good for your digestive system, they're good for your skin! Rather than drinking a regular smoothie, you can take it to the next level and use the cubes to make a rich and delicious carrot cake smoothie bowl in under 10 minutes.
Order Here
Pure
Details: These cubes are made with mango, spinach, matcha and avocado. It's great on its own but you can elevate your next breakfast and melt the cubes to make this really filling toasted coconut french toast recipe.
Order Here
