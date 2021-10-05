Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

8 Evive Frozen-To-Fresh Products That Can Take Your Favourite Fall Recipes To The Next Level

Recreate the best fall recipes with our exclusive 20% off promo code.

8 Evive Frozen-To-Fresh Products That Can Take Your Favourite Fall Recipes To The Next Level
@evivenutrition | Instagram, @evive_usa | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that we've officially bid adieu to summer, a lot of us are going to be spending more time indoors especially when it comes to dining. Rather than enjoying some ice-cold drinks on a patio somewhere, we'll be indulging in our favourite comfort foods at home this season.

If you're stuck in a rut when it comes to making meals, there's one Canadian company that can jazz up any of your go-to recipes. Evive Nutrition is known for its wholesome vegan and highly nutritious smoothie and lunch cubes.

You can shop their products in organic grocery stores and on their website. You can even sign up and get smoothies and meals delivered to your door every month. Right now, Canadians can get 20% off their first order with the promo code NARCITY20.

Evive has four mouthwatering lunch cube flavours that can be prepared as a soup or bowl, plus 14 different smoothie flavours packed with fresh fruit, veggies and antioxidants. Not only are the cubes highly nutritious, but they're also pretty darn versatile, too. You can use them to make cookies, oatmeal, pad thai, muffins and so much more.

Here are some smoothie and meal cubes you can buy to enhance your favourite fall recipes.

Mac Squash

Evive Nutrition

Details: If you move mac and cheese, you can warm up these cubes and let them melt over your favourite pasta for a more wholesome version. Alternatively, you can make your own dairy-free creamy squash soup that's sure to become your new fall staple. Besides butternut squash, these cubes are loaded with cashews, carrots and other superfoods like turmeric.

Order Here

Golden Curry

Evive Nutrition

Details: These hearty cubes containing chickpeas, hemp seeds and turmeric are high in protein, fibre and Vitamin E. Bowl prep takes 3-4 minutes, while soup prep will take you 5 minutes on the stove or microwave.

Order Here

Cashew Mocha

Details: You can upgrade your morning brew by turning it into a rich and delicious breakfast instead! Just pop the cubes in a bottle with your liquid of choice (milk, water, coffee, etc), wait 20 minutes and then shake to enjoy. Feeling adventurous? You can use the cubes to make these Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins.

Order Here

Tom Thaï

Evive Nutrition

Details: When you're in a pinch and don't have time to make an elaborate lunch or dinner, simply melt these cubes over your favourite rice or vermicelli noodles for your Vegan Pad Thai in under 25 minutes. The cubes are chock-full of edamame, lemongrass and coconut cream with a mild spice anyone can enjoy.

Order Here

Yogi

Details: These green cubes contain hemp, pear, spirulina and hemp seeds that can boost your energy when you wake up in the morning or after you've finished a workout. They're a great source of protein and can be added to make pancakes with veggemo milk in a pinch.

Order Here

Bam Chili

Details: Is there anything more comforting than a hot bowl of chili? These cubes are loaded with veggies, whole corn, quinoa, and jalapeños which you can warm up on the stove or in the microwave as a quick and easy lunch option. Alternatively, you can use the cubes to make your own bam chili sweet potato fries bowl.

Order Here

Yin

Details: All the ingredients in the yin cubes are not only good for your digestive system, they're good for your skin! Rather than drinking a regular smoothie, you can take it to the next level and use the cubes to make a rich and delicious carrot cake smoothie bowl in under 10 minutes.

Order Here

Pure

Details: These cubes are made with mango, spinach, matcha and avocado. It's great on its own but you can elevate your next breakfast and melt the cubes to make this really filling toasted coconut french toast recipe.

Order Here

Take prepping and planning out of your schedule with Evive's quick and easy smoothie and meal cubes. All you have to do is warm them up and enjoy delicious, fresh renditions of your favourite recipes. Don't forget to use the code NARCITY20 to get 20% off your order!

St. Lawrence Market Cancels Indoor Dining Over Proof Of Vaccination

"To avoid closing all the entrances and screening each customer that comes into the Market, the indoor seating will be removed."

@stlawrencemarket | Instagram, @stlawrencemarket | Instagram

If you're looking to grab a sit-down meal at St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, you might want to rethink your plans and check the weather.

The famous market is shutting down indoor dining until "further notice," according to an Instagram post.

Keep Reading Show less

RBC Credit Card Holders Can Get A Free DashPass Subscription & Here’s How

Premium cardholders get a 12-month subscription, while non-premium cardholders get three months.

@hungry.yyc | Instagram, @eriniscraving | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Dining out on a patio can be fun but in this heat, many of us prefer ordering in and enjoying a nice meal at home with the AC blasting.

Keep Reading Show less

A '50s Inspired Roller Skate Drive-In Is Coming Back To The GTA This Fall With New Snacks

Why eat Pad Thai fries if they're not served on roller skates?

Chris Farris Zabaneh, Content Day Media Agency

The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner is coming back to the GTA this month with new food vendors and the same '50s magic.

From September 24 to 26, they will be hosting a pop-up immersive '50s experience in Etobicoke with a live '50s rock band, new food from Fidel Gastro's food truck, an outdoor night market, and beer from Mascot Brewery.

Keep Reading Show less

Dairy Queen Canada Is Offering $1 Cheeseburgers All Week Long

Do you want fries with that?

Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Dairy Queen's known for its delicious Blizzards and often offers sweet deals on their frozen treats. But this week the fast-food chain has another offer that's just too good to pass up — especially if you love burgers.

Keep Reading Show less