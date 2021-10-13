7 Quick & Easy Meal Plans You Can Get In Canada So You Never Have To Grocery Shop Again
From dinner subscriptions to the easiest smoothie ever. 🥦
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
After a long day of work or school, it can be hard to muster up the energy to plan and prep a meal. With new Canadian brands popping up left and right, food subscription services full of uncomplicated classics and innovative dishes are more accessible — and delicious — than ever.
Here are seven meal options you can get shipped right to your door that'll make your life so much easier.
Evive Nutrition
Price: $4.15+/wheel
Details: Evive is all about making frozen food fresh again and their smoothies and lunch meals come in these handy cubes that you can just pop out and let melt. You can use half a wheel if you just want a snack or a whole one as a meal.
Find It On EVIVE NUTRITION
Chefs Plate
Price: $8.99+/serving
Details: Chef's Plate is a meal subscription service that delivers pre-portioned ingredients to cook delicious meals in 15 to 30 minutes. You can choose your meals every week (for two to four people up to four meals a week), but ATM they don't have boxes tailored towards specific dietary restrictions apart from vegetarian.
Find It On CHEFS PLATE
HelloFresh
Price: $9.69+/serving
Details: HelloFresh is another meal subscription service that offers over 35 recipes every week for two or four people (three or four meals a week). They have a ton of family-friendly, low-calorie and vegetarian meal options you can choose from.
Find It On HELLOFRESH
GoodFood
Price: $9.13+/serving
Details: GoodFood is another food subscription service that'll deliver up to four recipes a week for two or four people. There are lots of options for time-saving low-carb, vegetarian, and family-friendly meals. Right now, you can get ten free meals with the code SEM10FREE.
Find It On GOODFOOD
CrateJoy
Price: Varies
Details: CrateJoy is a marketplace for subscription box sellers and the site carries everything from craft boxes to books to food & drink. It's great if you love a particular type of food (like cookies or bagels) or want to try international snacks you won't find anywhere else.
Find It On CRATEJOY
LiveFit
Price: $6.26+
Details: Hate cooking? LiveFit is a ready-to-eat meal subscription service that doesn't require any prepping or cooking unlike the others on this list. You can choose your dinners and snacks based on your lifestyle whether you're vegan or keto.
Find It On LIVEFIT
Kabo
Price: Varies
Details: If you want your pup to eat as good as you do (or if they're just a picky eater and just need them to eat, PERIOD) then Kabo is the fresh dog food subscription service you need. They tailor the type of meals and portions based on all the qualities of your fur baby. Right now you can get 60% off your first box plus free shipping for National Pet Obesity Week.