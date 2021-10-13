Trending Tags

7 Quick & Easy Meal Plans You Can Get In Canada So You Never Have To Grocery Shop Again

From dinner subscriptions to the easiest smoothie ever. 🥦

7 Quick & Easy Meal Plans You Can Get In Canada So You Never Have To Grocery Shop Again
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a long day of work or school, it can be hard to muster up the energy to plan and prep a meal. With new Canadian brands popping up left and right, food subscription services full of uncomplicated classics and innovative dishes are more accessible — and delicious — than ever.

Here are seven meal options you can get shipped right to your door that'll make your life so much easier.

Evive Nutrition

Price: $4.15+/wheel

Details: Evive is all about making frozen food fresh again and their smoothies and lunch meals come in these handy cubes that you can just pop out and let melt. You can use half a wheel if you just want a snack or a whole one as a meal.

Chefs Plate

Price: $8.99+/serving

Details: Chef's Plate is a meal subscription service that delivers pre-portioned ingredients to cook delicious meals in 15 to 30 minutes. You can choose your meals every week (for two to four people up to four meals a week), but ATM they don't have boxes tailored towards specific dietary restrictions apart from vegetarian.

HelloFresh

Price: $9.69+/serving

Details: HelloFresh is another meal subscription service that offers over 35 recipes every week for two or four people (three or four meals a week). They have a ton of family-friendly, low-calorie and vegetarian meal options you can choose from.

GoodFood

Price: $9.13+/serving

Details: GoodFood is another food subscription service that'll deliver up to four recipes a week for two or four people. There are lots of options for time-saving low-carb, vegetarian, and family-friendly meals. Right now, you can get ten free meals with the code SEM10FREE.

CrateJoy

Price: Varies

Details: CrateJoy is a marketplace for subscription box sellers and the site carries everything from craft boxes to books to food & drink. It's great if you love a particular type of food (like cookies or bagels) or want to try international snacks you won't find anywhere else.

LiveFit

Price: $6.26+

Details: Hate cooking? LiveFit is a ready-to-eat meal subscription service that doesn't require any prepping or cooking unlike the others on this list. You can choose your dinners and snacks based on your lifestyle whether you're vegan or keto.

Kabo

Price: Varies

Details: If you want your pup to eat as good as you do (or if they're just a picky eater and just need them to eat, PERIOD) then Kabo is the fresh dog food subscription service you need. They tailor the type of meals and portions based on all the qualities of your fur baby. Right now you can get 60% off your first box plus free shipping for National Pet Obesity Week.

