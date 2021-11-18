Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

All The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can Score In Canada Right Now

There's something for every type of cook. 🥘

All The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can Score In Canada Right Now
@bestbuy | Instagram, @linenchest | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, then you'll be excited about this roundup of shops and brands that have discounts on kitchen products and appliances.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a week away, plenty of stores are offering amazing sales early. We've compiled a list of places where you can find discounts on kitchen gadgets.

Amazon Canada

With discounts throughout the entire month of November, you can score some sweet deals on a ton of kitchen products right now. You can check out Amazon's kitchen gift guide for inspiration and save on items like the KitchenAid K150 3-Speed Blender, which is currently $149.99 (originally $229.99).

Bed Bath & Beyond

You can save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen items like the Breville Bambino Espresso Machine for $319.99 (originally $399.99) and the 22-Piece Rubbermaid Food Storage Container Set for $49.49 (originally $65.99).

Best Buy Canada

You can get tons of kitchen appliances at a discounted price at Best Buy Canada right now including this Insignia Air Fryer for $89.99 (originally $199.99) and the oh-so-popular KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer for $299.99 (originally $499.99). The best part? They'll refund you if you purchase something now that ends up dropping even lower in price on Black Friday.

Canadian Tire

For the next six days, you can find some hot deals on kitchen appliances like this PADERNO Classic Cookware Set for $179.99 (originally $599.99), this MASTER Chef Enamel Double Roaster for $38.99 (originally $199.99), with other items up to 85% off.

Home Depot

If you're planning on doing any DIY kitchen upgrades over the holidays, you'll want to take a look through Home Depot's early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances first!

Linen Chest

From now until November 24, you can get up to 65% off kitchen products — not to mention bedding, home decor and so much more. The discount is already applied, so you won't have to enter a promo code. You can check out their 2021 holiday gift guide if you need some inspiration.

Nespresso

You can currently save over $100 on select Nespresso machines, including the Limited Edition Vertuo Next which is now $99 (originally $229) and the Vertuo Next Deluxe for $149 (originally $259).

Our Place

You can save on just about everything at Our Place this week, including their internet-famous Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) and their Dinner for 4 bundle for $250 (originally $385) which includes the pan, four glasses, four plates and four bowls.

From Your Site Articles

We Tried A Bunch Of YETI Products & Here's Why We're Completely Obsessed With Them

10/10 would get again. 😍

May Ning | Narcity Media, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media, Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Prior to testing out a few YETI products, we had already heard the hype about their super high-quality tumblers and coolers. This month, we decided to put them to the test to find out if they're actually worth the price tag.

Keep Reading Show less

Sport Chek's Black Friday Sale Starts Today & Here's What You Can Save Up To 60% On

Get BIG discounts on coats, shoes, electronics and winter sports gear.

@sportchek | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are tons of early Black Friday deals popping up every day and we're excited to share the best ones with you. There are all sorts of fashion deals going on, but if you're specifically looking for sportswear and winter gear, Sport Chek is the place to go.

Keep Reading Show less

These Top-Rated Smart TVs Are On Sale At Amazon Canada & Honestly, Who Wouldn't Want An Upgrade?

They'll make movie night even better! 🍿

@tclelectronics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, a lot of brands are pumping out early Black Friday deals this week that you won't want to miss.

Keep Reading Show less

Black Friday Shopping Hacks That Every Canadian Needs To Know

Tips on how to save money, stay on budget and get early access to the best deals.

@casper | Instagram, Valentin Armianu | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the most exciting shopping events of the year, Black Friday, is just around the corner. You can finally save big bucks on everything you've been wishing for all year: a 4K TV, a new laptop, a designer bag and so much more.

Keep Reading Show less