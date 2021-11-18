All The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can Score In Canada Right Now
There's something for every type of cook. 🥘
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, then you'll be excited about this roundup of shops and brands that have discounts on kitchen products and appliances.
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a week away, plenty of stores are offering amazing sales early. We've compiled a list of places where you can find discounts on kitchen gadgets.
Amazon Canada
With discounts throughout the entire month of November, you can score some sweet deals on a ton of kitchen products right now. You can check out Amazon's kitchen gift guide for inspiration and save on items like the KitchenAid K150 3-Speed Blender, which is currently $149.99 (originally $229.99).
Bed Bath & Beyond
You can save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen items like the Breville Bambino Espresso Machine for $319.99 (originally $399.99) and the 22-Piece Rubbermaid Food Storage Container Set for $49.49 (originally $65.99).
Best Buy Canada
You can get tons of kitchen appliances at a discounted price at Best Buy Canada right now including this Insignia Air Fryer for $89.99 (originally $199.99) and the oh-so-popular KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer for $299.99 (originally $499.99). The best part? They'll refund you if you purchase something now that ends up dropping even lower in price on Black Friday.
Canadian Tire
For the next six days, you can find some hot deals on kitchen appliances like this PADERNO Classic Cookware Set for $179.99 (originally $599.99), this MASTER Chef Enamel Double Roaster for $38.99 (originally $199.99), with other items up to 85% off.
Home Depot
If you're planning on doing any DIY kitchen upgrades over the holidays, you'll want to take a look through Home Depot's early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances first!
Linen Chest
From now until November 24, you can get up to 65% off kitchen products — not to mention bedding, home decor and so much more. The discount is already applied, so you won't have to enter a promo code. You can check out their 2021 holiday gift guide if you need some inspiration.
Nespresso
You can currently save over $100 on select Nespresso machines, including the Limited Edition Vertuo Next which is now $99 (originally $229) and the Vertuo Next Deluxe for $149 (originally $259).
Our Place
You can save on just about everything at Our Place this week, including their internet-famous Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) and their Dinner for 4 bundle for $250 (originally $385) which includes the pan, four glasses, four plates and four bowls.