Lululemon's MIRROR Is Finally Available In Canada & It's Already On Sale
You can save $650 now until November 29! 😍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The wait is finally over! Just in time for the holidays, you can now get your very own lululemon MIRROR in Canada. Along with high-performance leggings and ultra-comfy sports bras, you can now purchase this interactive home gym that'll blend in seamlessly with your home.
Even though it just dropped today, lululemon is including it in their early Black Friday deals, with free delivery and professional installation, as well as savings of $650.
Along with a workout library of over 10,000 classes, MIRROR is equipped with surround sound and LED display. The device even has a front-facing camera that'll allow you to work out with friends, or get live adjustments from fitness professionals.
A MIRROR subscription costs $39 a month and you'll get access to unlimited classes across up to six different profiles. Whether you're into boxing, yoga, barre, HIIT or strength training — there's something for everyone, at any level.
You can choose from four bundles that range in price: MIRROR Basic, MIRROR Essentials, MIRROR Pro and MIRROR Family. Each come with their own set of products that'll complement your fitness goals, whatever they may be.
MIRROR Basic
Price: $1,245 (
$1,895)
Details: If you're already well equipped with workout supplies, then the MIRROR Basic bundle is perfect for you. It comes with the mirror, mirror stand, mirror lens cap and a standard one-year warranty. If you're looking to upgrade some of your workout equipment, take a look at the other three bundles you can get, too.