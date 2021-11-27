Trending Tags

7 Coffee Makers You Can Get On Sale RN If Caffeine Is The Only Reason You Get Up Every Morning

Sales on Nespresso, Keurig, De'Longhi and more!

7 Coffee Makers You Can Get On Sale RN If Caffeine Is The Only Reason You Get Up Every Morning
Amazon Canada, @nespresso.ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start your day. Dropping $6 on your favourite Starbucks beverage every morning can get expensive though, so why not try making your own with one of these coffee machines that are on sale for Black Friday?

Whether you love a rich espresso or a classic drip coffee, here are seven of the best coffee maker you can buy on sale this weekend for as little as $48.

Keurig K-Compact Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Price: $48 ($89)

Details: This fabulous option from Keurig can brew three different cup sizes. It even fits a travel mug and has an energy saver mode. It also has a smart feature that can brew your coffee in seconds.

$48 On AMAZON CANADA

Hamilton Beach Single Serve Scoop Coffee Maker

Amazon Canada

Price: $69.69 ($81.99)

Details: This stainless steel coffee machine will blend right in with your other appliances. It doesn't use pods. Instead, it has a single scoop filter that you fill with your favourite ground coffee and there's an option to brew a bold cup if you like your coffee strong.

$69.69 On AMAZON CANADA

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Canadian Tire

Price: $89.99 ($129.99)

Details: This small-but-mighty machine can heat up in 25 seconds and offers two beverage options: espresso and lungo. The drip tray can fold up to fit your larger mugs and it comes with 14 coffee pods to get your started.

$89.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Price: $93.49 ($149.99)

Details: If pods aren't your thing, this Cuisinart coffee maker can brew up to 14 cups at a time. It's also programmable up to 24 hours in advance so you can wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee that's ready as soon as you get out of bed. It also comes in a version with a hot water dispenser on sale for $142.13.

$93.49 On AMAZON CANADA

Nespresso Vertuo Machines

Price: $99+ ($209+)

Details: Three Nespresso Vertuo models are on sale right now with nine fun colours to choose from. They brew both coffee and espresso in five different cup sizes (two more than what the regular machines offer).

$99+ On NESPRESSO

De'Longhi Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine with Advanced Cappuccino System

Amazon Canada

Price: $129.99 ($199)

Details: You can craft anything from a cappuccino to a macchiato with this espresso machine that comes with a steam milk frother. This De'Longhi machine can brew two espressos at the same time and has a 3-in-1 filter holder.

$129.99 On AMAZON CANADA

De'Longhi Magnifica Super Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine

Amazon Canada

Price: $699.99 ($943.80)

Details: For serious coffee enthusiasts, this machine has everything you need to make the perfect barista-level beverage. It has a customizable built-in milk frother, twin brewing spouts to make two espressos at once, a grinder for whole coffee beans and an option to use pre-ground beans. The La Specialista model is also on sale for $799.98 (originally $999.99) if you feel like splurging.

$699.99 On AMAZON CANADA

