Aritzia's 'Warm Up' Black Friday Sale Is Here & You Can Get Up To 50% Off Winter Goodies
Don't you love a good deal?
Attention, shoppers! Black Friday at Artizia is here early via their "warm-up" sale before the main event on Friday, November 26, and the deals are already so good.
The popular retailer currently has up to 50% off of a wide variety of clothing, and your winter wardrobe is definitely nudging you to take a scroll through all of the chic items on major discount.
The deals are available both online and in store, so you can snag some sweet savings without even leaving the comfort of your bed.
If you're in need of a new winter jacket, the Bancroft Parka, which usually retails for $378, is currently on sale for $249. It's made with responsibly sourced goose down that'll keep you warm even if temps drop to -30 C.
Or if you're on the hunt for cozy basics as we head into December, you can pick up a York Turtleneck for $44, which is 50% off its normal price of $88. It comes in four colours and is basically the perfect addition to any cold-weather outfit.
And if you want to add a pop of colour to the long winter days, you'll want to check out the Bilbao Cardigan in Crimson Red. It's great for the festive season and it even has pockets!
Black Friday has also kicked off at other retailers across Canada.
Bath & Body Works is offering a buy three, get three promotion on candles, soaps, fragrances and other fun products.
If you're thinking about taking a trip, make sure you check out WestJet's sale, where some fares are up to 70% off.
Happy shopping!
