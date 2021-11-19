Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

Best Buy Canada’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today & Here Are 18 Items You Can Get A Great Deal On

Bowflex, Vitamix, Google Nest and other popular brands are up to $700 off!

Best Buy Canada’s Black Friday Sale Starts Today & Here Are 18 Items You Can Get A Great Deal On
Niloo138 | Dreamstime, @mattredwards & Olivia Hopkins | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

When we hear the words "Black Friday" one name that immediately comes to mind is Best Buy Canada because the retailer is known for its impressive sales around this time of year.

Best Buy Canada's Black Friday sale officially kicks off today with thousands of marked-down items, from electronics and smart home products to kitchen appliances and exercise equipment.

It's a good time to shop, especially if you're just starting your holiday shopping now. You can find gifts for everyone on your list while staying on budget.

We've gathered 18 popular items that you can buy during the Black Friday sale.

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender

Best Buy Canada

Price: $399.99 ($799.99)

Details: You can save $400 on this Vitamix blender that comes with three pre-programmed settings so you can make smoothies, spreads, soups and more with just a press of a button.

$399.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer

Best Buy Canada

Price: $179.99 ($229.99)

Details: Air fryers are a hot commodity right now and you can save $50 when you buy this one. It comes with two baskets so you can cook two different foods at the same time. Dinners at home will be a breeze with this type of appliance on deck.

$179.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera

Best Buy Canada

Price: $379.99 ($439.99)

Details: You can save $60 on this Google Nest cam that's battery-powered and weather-resistant so you can place it inside or outside your home. You can view footage in super-clear HD quality and get alerts on your phone if anything happens.

$379.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat

Best Buy Canada

Price: $249.99 ($329.99)

Details: If you want to turn your home into a smart home, you can save $80 on this Google thermostat that remembers what temperatures you like, learns your schedule, and programs itself to save energy. Even better, you can control it with your phone if you're ever away.

$249.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Google Nest Doorbell

Best Buy Canada

Price: $199.99 ($299.99)

Details: Here's another goodie from Google and you can save $100! This smart doorbell has built-in WiFi and live HD video streaming capabilities. It'll send you alerts on your phone when someone approaches, rings the doorbell, or leaves a package.

$199.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Garmin Approach Golf Watch

Best Buy Canada

Price: $199.99 ($259.99)

Details: There's bound to be one golf enthusiast in your life who'll appreciate this product, now $60 off. It's a watch that's loaded with a bunch of cool features including a digital scoreboard. Having this device on hand can help them take their shot and avoid hazards when out on the course.

$199.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

De'Longhi Dedica DeLuxe Manual Espresso Machine

Best Buy Canada

Price: $269.99 ($379.98)

Details: Right now you can save $127 when upgrading your coffee machine at home. This stainless steel espresso machine comes with an adjustable frother, a 15-bar professional pressure and a dishwasher-safe water tank that's easy to refill.

$269.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Bestar Standing Desk

Best Buy Canada

Price: $379.99 ($649.99)

Details; Those who are looking to upgrade their home office can get $270 off this 48-inch motorized desk that lets you it lets you go from sitting to standing at the touch of a button. It has two USB outlets to keep your phone and laptop charged while you work.

$379.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 LP Cherry MX Speed

Best Buy Canada

Price: $139.99 ($239.99)

Details: You can save $100 on this computer keyboard that's every gamer's dream! It delivers ultra-fast 1mm actuation that allows you to play with extreme precision. Shoppers love this keyboard because the slim low profile design and added hand rest are very comfortable on their wrists and posture.

$139.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Gaming Keyboard

Best Buy Canada

Price: $79.99 ($119.98)

Details: If you're looking for a more cost-effective keyboard, this one from Razer, now $25 off, is a great option. It has a multi-function digital wheel and media keys to give you better control while you're marathon gaming. Believe it or not, the keyboard comes with 16.8 million colour options that look phenomenal in the dark.

$79.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical Gaming Mouse

Best Buy Canada

Price: $49.99 ($71.98)

Details: Well, if you're going to get a new keyboard you might as well upgrade your mouse, too. This one from Razer delivers super-fast actuation, smooth control, and minimal drag so you can play your favourite game and come out on top.

$49.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

SanDisk Ultra PLUS MicroSD Memory Card

Best Buy Canada

Price: $22 ($109.99)

Details: Now's a good time to stock up on memory cards if you need them because you can save $87 on this SanDisk one. It has 128GB which means there's plenty of space to store pictures, videos and other files.

$22 On BEST BUY CANADA

Seagate One Touch Portable External Hard Drive

Best Buy Canada

Price: $99 ($129.99)

Details: An external hard drive that's $30 off? Yes, please! This one comes with a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port to transfer files in a flash and 4TB storage which means you can store up to 500 movies on it.

$99 On BEST BUY CANADA

WD Easystore Desktop External Hard Drive

Best Buy Canada

Price: $269.99 ($399.99)

Details: You can save $150 on this 14TB desktop hard drive if 4TB isn't enough for you. It's compatible with PC and Macs and automatically backs up with the Time Machine.

$269.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Segway Ninebot KickScooter

Best Buy Canada

Price: $999.99 ($1,199.99)

Details: You can save $200 on this electric scooter that reaches a top speed of 30km per hour. It can go as far as 65km on a single charge so you can essentially use it to get to work instead of driving or taking transit.

$999.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

Best Buy Canada

Price: $798.99 ($1,299.99)

Details: You could skip the gym membership in 2022 and just get a home gym instead. Right now you can save $700 on this Bowflex product that lets you perform over 50 exercises including vertical bench presses and pull-downs.

$789.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

NordicTrack Studio Cycle Exercise Bike

Best Buy Canada

Price: $1,999.99 ($2,599.99)

Details: You can get $600 off this exercise bike from NordicTrack. It has a 22-inch HD screen to immerse yourself in training sessions and a super handy AutoBreeze fan to keep you cool when you're burning calories.

$1,999.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo

Best Buy Canada

Price: $1619.99 ($1699.99)

Details: You can get $80 off this drone that can fly as high as 16,000 feet and capture the beauties of the world with a built-in camera. It's worth every penny if you take your photography very seriously.

$1,619.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

To shop all of Best Buy Canada's Black Friday deals, visit their website.

This Beauty Retailer Has A Huge Black Friday Sale & You Can Save 50% On Thousands Of Products

Save BIG on brands you won't find anywhere else like TONYMOLY, Christophe Robin & Dr. Dennis Gross! 💄

@nataliatrejo_ l Instagram, @lookfantastic_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Dry skin in the winter is no joke and if your skincare routine is in need of a major refresh this season, now's the time to stock up on all your go-to products or treat yourself to something new.

Keep Reading Show less

All The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can Score In Canada Right Now

There's something for every type of cook. 🥘

@bestbuy | Instagram, @linenchest | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, then you'll be excited about this roundup of shops and brands that have discounts on kitchen products and appliances.

Keep Reading Show less

Sport Chek's Black Friday Sale Starts Today & Here's What You Can Save Up To 60% On

Get BIG discounts on coats, shoes, electronics and winter sports gear.

@sportchek | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are tons of early Black Friday deals popping up every day and we're excited to share the best ones with you. There are all sorts of fashion deals going on, but if you're specifically looking for sportswear and winter gear, Sport Chek is the place to go.

Keep Reading Show less

These Top-Rated Smart TVs Are On Sale At Amazon Canada & Honestly, Who Wouldn't Want An Upgrade?

They'll make movie night even better! 🍿

@tclelectronics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, a lot of brands are pumping out early Black Friday deals this week that you won't want to miss.

Keep Reading Show less