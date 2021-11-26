Trending Tags

Black Friday In Canada Is Getting Roasted On Twitter & The Comparisons To The US Are Too Good

"I despise that Canada adopted the whole Black Friday thing from the U.S.," one person tweeted.

The day has finally arrived, and while some people are shopping the sales, others are roasting Black Friday in Canada on Twitter.

Quite a few people are not pleased with the annual discount day happening in Canada, some are making comparisons to the U.S., and one person even joked about getting their citizenship taken away for going south of the border to get a deal.

"I despise that Canada adopted the whole Black Friday thing from the U.S.," someone tweeted. They also said that there is a personal spot next to the devil in hell for whoever decided to bring the discount day to Canada.

Another user compared what Black Friday sales are like in the two neighbouring countries, saying that in Canada, a "person forgets to hold [the] door for you," while in the U.S., it's like a scene from South Park, with everyone fighting.

Someone else talked about how they're embarrassed that Black Friday is a big thing in Canada now. "We have no culture. We just imitate America. Poorly," they said. Ouch!

One user tweeted a comparison of the actual deals offered in Canada and the U.S., saying that the discounts here are minimal, while the U.S. has discounts of hundreds of dollars.

Someone else explained how Black Friday is "a little bit different here in Canada" by sharing a photo of Gerard Butler screaming in 300 to represent how the day goes in the U.S. For Canada, the user added a photo of a bunch of people apologizing and saying "excuse me" and "thank you."

To perfectly illustrate the previous point, a video posted on Twitter shows people calmly walking into a Best Buy in Nova Scotia for Black Friday this year.

There are some people in Canada who are very into Black Friday. One user showed that they are by tweeting about how they're travelling to the U.S. to buy a cheap TV. "I wonder if I'll lose my Canadian citizenship for this," they joked.

