Black Friday In Canada Is Getting Roasted On Twitter & The Comparisons To The US Are Too Good
"I despise that Canada adopted the whole Black Friday thing from the U.S.," one person tweeted.
The day has finally arrived, and while some people are shopping the sales, others are roasting Black Friday in Canada on Twitter.
Quite a few people are not pleased with the annual discount day happening in Canada, some are making comparisons to the U.S., and one person even joked about getting their citizenship taken away for going south of the border to get a deal.
I despise that Canada adopted the whole Black Friday thing from the US. Whoever decided this, there\u2019s a personal spot right next to Satan, in hell for you.pic.twitter.com/pvbzf3d0p0— brittBOO \ud83d\udc7b\ud83c\udf83 (@brittBOO \ud83d\udc7b\ud83c\udf83) 1637933566
"I despise that Canada adopted the whole Black Friday thing from the U.S.," someone tweeted. They also said that there is a personal spot next to the devil in hell for whoever decided to bring the discount day to Canada.
Black Friday sale in Canada vs. US\n\nCanada; person ahead forgets to hold door for you \n\nUS;pic.twitter.com/ytffzdCqaZ— Steve \ud83c\udf41 (@Steve \ud83c\udf41) 1637937414
Another user compared what Black Friday sales are like in the two neighbouring countries, saying that in Canada, a "person forgets to hold [the] door for you," while in the U.S., it's like a scene from South Park, with everyone fighting.
I'm so embarassed by how Black Friday has become a big thing in Canada. We have no culture. We just imitate America. Poorly.— Craig in November Neither Spooky Nor Merry (@Craig in November Neither Spooky Nor Merry) 1637933243
Someone else talked about how they're embarrassed that Black Friday is a big thing in Canada now. "We have no culture. We just imitate America. Poorly," they said. Ouch!
Canada is like: Black Friday Sale!!!\n\nFrom $1799 to $1779! Get them before we're out of stock!! \n\nMeanwhile in the US it's like: $1799 to $17!!! And we see them likepic.twitter.com/u8y3inEOj2— HRH Tanya, The Duchess of Royal Affairs (@HRH Tanya, The Duchess of Royal Affairs) 1637941776
One user tweeted a comparison of the actual deals offered in Canada and the U.S., saying that the discounts here are minimal, while the U.S. has discounts of hundreds of dollars.
Well said, but yeah, definitely today of all days too. I know a few people who work in retail who always especially dread Black Friday.\n\nThat being said, it's also a little bit different here in Canada:pic.twitter.com/21kfoZXZDC— \ud83c\udf41 Fully-Vaxxed Fletchy\u2618 (@\ud83c\udf41 Fully-Vaxxed Fletchy\u2618) 1637937607
Someone else explained how Black Friday is "a little bit different here in Canada" by sharing a photo of Gerard Butler screaming in 300 to represent how the day goes in the U.S. For Canada, the user added a photo of a bunch of people apologizing and saying "excuse me" and "thank you."
Another look at #BlackFriday in #NS @CTVAtlanticpic.twitter.com/uldkaNNdWz— Heidi Petracek (@Heidi Petracek) 1637932469
To perfectly illustrate the previous point, a video posted on Twitter shows people calmly walking into a Best Buy in Nova Scotia for Black Friday this year.
I wonder if I\u2019ll lose my Canadian citizenship for this.\n\nTravelling right now to the US for a cheap TV . \n\nWeekend getaway well underway! Happy Black Friday!pic.twitter.com/U3fpP7K6FL— \ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 Shawn \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf41 (@\ud83c\udf41\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 Shawn \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf41) 1637932118
There are some people in Canada who are very into Black Friday. One user showed that they are by tweeting about how they're travelling to the U.S. to buy a cheap TV. "I wonder if I'll lose my Canadian citizenship for this," they joked.
