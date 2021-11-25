7 Huge Black Friday Deals In Toronto, Because Amazon Isn't The Only Place To Shop You Know
Damn, you can get up to 70% off.
Spending way too much money during the holidays is a given in this city, but figuring out what independent stores and boutiques offer the best Black Friday deals in Toronto can certainly help lessen the burden.
Luckily for you, we've already done the legwork and have sifted through some of Toronto's most well-known shops to bring you a list of damn-near irresistible deals.
So, if you've been procrastinating your holiday shopping, now is the time to leap in, get all the gifts you need, and maybe get a little something for yourself as well.
Majesty's Pleasure
Deal: Up to 60% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: 556 King Street West and 102 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON
Why You Need It: You can get some truly major savings on some nail- and self-care items, including some gift ideas and "mystery beauty boxes." The Cordeau AuSet June Candle, for example, has been marked down from $40 to $26.8 and the Sex Herbs Tea has gone from $55 to $38.50.
WYRTH
Deal: Up to 70% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: 98 Orfus Road, North York, ON
Why You Need It: You can grab great deals on a wide variety of adorable decor, furniture, kitchen and bath items to fill your home for the holidays. They have a bunch of pillows and throws on sale right now, too.
18 Waits
Deal: Up to 30% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: 990 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need It: You can score sizeable discounts on some of Toronto's most chic men's wear and look good for bae.
Peace Collective
Deal: Up to 60% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: 65 Front Street West, Toronto, ON
Why You Need It: You can save on unique, quality apparel while also giving back to communities in need.
Bay And Bloor Radio
Deal: Up to 70% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: 55 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need It: A great opportunity to purchase some top-notch electronics at a discounted price.
North Trading Post
Deal: Up To 25% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: Roncesvalles, Toronto, ON
Why You Need It: Winter is on its way, and you're going to want to be cozy, and this online store has the goods and the discounts.
The Latest Scoop
Deal: Up to 70% off
When: Until November 29, 2021
Address: 700 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need It: You can save dollars on everything from stylish denim jackets to luxurious bodysuits.