Toronto Is Getting A New Store For Rare & Wild Snacks You Didn't Even Know Existed

So much delicious nostalgia. 🤤

@dank.mart | Instagram

Are you tired of picking up the same old, basic munchies from Toronto convenience stores? Well, fret not, friends. A colourful new market is looking to supply the 6ix with snacks that come straight from your late-night cravings and darkest imagination.

Dank Mart, a unique snack shop that first popped up in Vancouver last year, announced Wednesday that it had secured a location in the GTA.

We don't know exactly where the store will be yet, but its Instagram post states that it'll be near Cookies Canada, a cannabis flagship store, with "collaborations" on the way.

In the meantime, we can all shamelessly drool over their products, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dust, Caramel Macchiato Cereals and more

Who doesn't know the struggle of pouring a big bowl of Lucky Charms only to have to pick more marshmallows out of the box? Well, no more.

Skittle cookies, everyone. They are putting Skittles in cookies! But the question is — do you still dip them in milk? Not sure how to feel.

Our childhood lunchbox treat has officially become a cereal, and honestly, we are here for it.

Take your baking skills to a whole new level of nostalgia with Dunkaroos Vanilla Frosting.

Going on a popcorn diet can be duller than dull unless you add Krispy Kreme to the equation.

Ah yes, it's not just enough of a thrill to eat chips these days. We need Mystery Pringles.

Hopefully, this wonderful snack emporium opens sooner than later, fingers crossed.

