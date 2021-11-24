Toronto's Pop-Up Café Is Giving Out Free Coffee & It's Buzzing With Colourful Surprises
You can even get your drink with boozy twist.
There's no need to reach for your wallet if you're craving a cup of joe in Toronto. A colourful pop-up cafe is handing out free coffee until the end of the day on November 25, and you can even add a boozy twist to your drink.
The Grey Café is a sensory experience hosted by Kahlúa, and you can enjoy a caffeinated beverage as well as some unique surprises.
The venue boasts vibrant confetti canons, light shows, musical acts, and even dancers.
The coffees can be customized to your liking, and there's an option to add a shot of Kahlúa to your cup.
The pop-up is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., so whether you need some help waking up or a midday pick-me-up, this spot has you covered for no cost.
Grey Café
Price: Free
When: November 23 to 25, 2021, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 639 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a free cup of coffee and more at this colourful pop-up.
