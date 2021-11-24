Trending Tags

Toronto's Pop-Up Café Is Giving Out Free Coffee & It's Buzzing With Colourful Surprises

You can even get your drink with boozy twist.

Toronto's Pop-Up Café Is Giving Out Free Coffee & It's Buzzing With Colourful Surprises
Jacqueline Swan | Narcity

There's no need to reach for your wallet if you're craving a cup of joe in Toronto. A colourful pop-up cafe is handing out free coffee until the end of the day on November 25, and you can even add a boozy twist to your drink.

The Grey Café is a sensory experience hosted by Kahlúa, and you can enjoy a caffeinated beverage as well as some unique surprises.

Kahlúa Grey Cafe | Handout

The venue boasts vibrant confetti canons, light shows, musical acts, and even dancers.

The coffees can be customized to your liking, and there's an option to add a shot of Kahlúa to your cup.

The pop-up is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., so whether you need some help waking up or a midday pick-me-up, this spot has you covered for no cost.

Grey Café

Jacqueline Swan | Narcity

Price: Free

When: November 23 to 25, 2021, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 639 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a free cup of coffee and more at this colourful pop-up.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

