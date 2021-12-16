Trending Tags

So Many People Showed Up For In-N-Out Burgers At A Toronto Pop-Up Today (PHOTOS)

The lineups were huge! 🍔

So Many People Showed Up For In-N-Out Burgers At A Toronto Pop-Up Today (PHOTOS)
@wheatsheaftavern | Instagram, @wheatsheaftavern | Instagram

Toronto's obsession with the popular In-N-Out Burger chain was on full display today as people flocked to the west end pop-up to get their hands on one of their famous burgs.

The Wheatsheaf Tavern, located at 667 King St. W., was serving items off the fast food joint's menu from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today and by the looks of the lineups circling King and Bathurst, people got the memo.

@wheatsheaftavern | Instagram

Toronto's oldest bar shared a video of the massive crowd, which appears to stretch for blocks, via their Instagram page on Thursday while also offering a sneak peek into what a temporary burger joint looks like inside.

Other bystanders also shared pictures of the impressive gathering, but hey, at least people seem to be social distancing.

Rumours of the pop-up first started circling on Twitter yesterday after one user said it was advertised in a sponsored ad.

A similar pop-up also appeared in the 6ix back in 2014, which according to CTV drew hundreds of people and sold out within the hour.

According to a promo shared on Twitter, the pop-up location was selling three items from the In-N-Out menu, the Animal Burger, Protein Burger, and of course the famous Double Double Burger.

