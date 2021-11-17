Trending Tags

Toronto's New Boozy Salon Lets You Sip Bubbly While You Get Your Nails Done (PHOTOS)

Here's a peak inside.

Toronto's New Boozy Salon Lets You Sip Bubbly While You Get Your Nails Done (PHOTOS)
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Pop the bubbly! Toronto's new nail salon isn't just about manis an pedis. You can also order boozy drinks to sip while you get your services done.

Pink Nail Bar officially opened on November 13, and it offers a long list of nail services, as well as waxing and eyelash extensions.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Owner Hana La told Narcity that she wanted to create a space where clients could come and relax with a drink after a long day.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The space features clean, white walls lined with comfy chairs where you can enjoy a pedicure, and racks of polishes with endless colour options.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

A sparkling crystal chandelier and pink LED lights add some brightness to the space, and a pink cherry blossom tree hangs over the front bar where you can sit and grab a drink with your friends.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The bar menu is simple and offers wine and champagne, although some select cocktails will be added to the mix in the future.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The salon will also be partnering with a local bakery so you can enjoy fresh pastries along with your beverages.

Pink Nail Bar

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $5 + per service

Address: 123 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a glass of bubbly while you get your nails done at this new salon.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

