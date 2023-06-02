12 Toronto Nail Salons Where You Can Get A Shellac Manicure For $35 Or Less
Keep your nails fresh for less! 💅
Toronto nail salons can get pretty expensive, but there are some highly rated and affordable options out there.
Getting your nails done can make you feel fierce, fabulous and put together, but if you're blowing cash at the salon every two weeks, the bills can start to add up – especially in a big city like Toronto.
Harper's Bazaar, which is based in the U.S., estimated that the average cost of a shellac manicure ranges from US$25 to US$45 (about $33 to $60) depending on the salon and the area you live in, so considering Toronto is a big city, you can expect inflated prices.
Some upscale salons in Toronto, like Majesty Pleasure, charge $68 for a gel manicure with shellac polish, and even mid-level salons charge over $60.
If you're wondering why you should splurge on a shellac manicure over regular polish in the first place, shellac polish will typically last longer, so you'll get more bang for your buck.
According to Women's Health, shellac lasts around two weeks, and if you've ever had a regular manicure, you know that one wrong move can chip your fresh nails just days after getting them done.
But if you're walking into the first salon you see in a pricier Toronto neighbourhood for shellac nails, you may be a bit starstruck when you go to check out at the register.
Lucky for you, we did the research for you, and here are 12 salons where you can get a shellac manicure for $35 dollars or less that have a four-star rating or higher on Google with over 100 customer reviews.
Although it is important to note that you may be charged extra if you also need a shellac removal, depending on the salon.
Nails Queen
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 422 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Organic Nail Bar
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: Multiple locations
Natural Nail Bar
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 603 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Tips 2 Toes Nails & Spa
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 1070 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Pearl Nail Bar
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: Multiple locations
Sixth Sense Spa & Nail Lounge
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 901 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Sarang Nails & Beauty
Price: $30 for a shellac manicure
Address: 633A Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Rosy Nails
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 395 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Davisville Nails & Spa
Price: $30 for a shellac manicure
Address: 1980 Yonge St., 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON
Aroma Spa & Nail Salon
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 605 College St., Toronto, ON
A'dore Nail Bar
Price: $35 for a shellac manicure
Address: 861 College St., Toronto, ON
Lucy Nails
Price: $30 for a shellac manicure
Address: 3065 Dundas St. W.Toronto, ON
