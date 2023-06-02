12 Toronto Nail Salons Where You Can Get A Shellac Manicure For $35 Or Less

nail salon

A person modelling a fresh manicure.

Toronto nail salons can get pretty expensive, but there are some highly rated and affordable options out there.

Getting your nails done can make you feel fierce, fabulous and put together, but if you're blowing cash at the salon every two weeks, the bills can start to add up – especially in a big city like Toronto.

Harper's Bazaar, which is based in the U.S., estimated that the average cost of a shellac manicure ranges from US$25 to US$45 (about $33 to $60) depending on the salon and the area you live in, so considering Toronto is a big city, you can expect inflated prices.

Some upscale salons in Toronto, like Majesty Pleasure, charge $68 for a gel manicure with shellac polish, and even mid-level salons charge over $60.

If you're wondering why you should splurge on a shellac manicure over regular polish in the first place, shellac polish will typically last longer, so you'll get more bang for your buck.

According to Women's Health, shellac lasts around two weeks, and if you've ever had a regular manicure, you know that one wrong move can chip your fresh nails just days after getting them done.

But if you're walking into the first salon you see in a pricier Toronto neighbourhood for shellac nails, you may be a bit starstruck when you go to check out at the register.

Lucky for you, we did the research for you, and here are 12 salons where you can get a shellac manicure for $35 dollars or less that have a four-star rating or higher on Google with over 100 customer reviews.

Although it is important to note that you may be charged extra if you also need a shellac removal, depending on the salon.

Nails Queen

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 422 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Nails Queen website

Organic Nail Bar

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: Multiple locations

Organic Nail Bar website

Natural Nail Bar

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 603 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Natural Nail Bar website

Tips 2 Toes Nails & Spa

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 1070 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Tips 2 Toes Instagram page

Pearl Nail Bar 

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: Multiple locations

Pearl Nail Bar website

Sixth Sense Spa & Nail Lounge

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 901 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Sixth Sense website

Sarang Nails & Beauty

Price: $30 for a shellac manicure

Address: 633A Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Sarang Nails website

Rosy Nails

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 395 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON

Rosy Nails website

Davisville Nails & Spa

Price: $30 for a shellac manicure

Address: 1980 Yonge St., 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON

Davisville Nails & Spa Facebook page

Aroma Spa & Nail Salon

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 605 College St., Toronto, ON

Aroma Spa & Nail Salon Facebook page

A'dore Nail Bar 

Price: $35 for a shellac manicure

Address: 861 College St., Toronto, ON

A'dore Nail Bar website

Lucy Nails

Price: $30 for a shellac manicure

Address: 3065 Dundas St. W.Toronto, ON

Lucy Nails website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

