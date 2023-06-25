5 Toronto Salons & Spas Where You Can Sip Delicious Cocktails While Getting Your Nails Done
Go on — treat your self. 💅
If you're looking for a spot to treat yourself to a new manicure in Toronto, why not try a location where you can also grab a glass of wine, a cocktail or a mocktail while you're at it?
A fresh set is always nice, but getting to sip a beverage of your choice while watching your nail art get created is an entirely different experience.
Take a look below at a few of the salons and spas in Toronto where you can enjoy delicious drinks while getting your nails done.
Pink Nail Bar
Price for a manicure: $25+
Address: 123 Ossington Ave
Why You Need To Go: While enjoying a treatment from their extensive menu, you can sip complimentary tea and coffee or buy yourself and your pals an entire bottle of bubbly.
Majesty's Pleasure
Price for a manicure: $45+
Address: 556 King Street West and 102 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 5
Why You Need To Go: The nail bar is constantly whipping up new drinks, like their mixologist-crafted shareable cocktail called Gingerly Moment that's made with vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, mint, strawberry and rhubarb jam. Yum!
Spa myBlend
Price for a manicure: $85+
Address: 181 Wellington St W
Why You Need To Go: When a spa offers a Champagne nail bar, you know it's gotta be good. This spa boasts that they provide the "highest level" of hand care in Toronto and that their treatments will leave your nails "perfectly polished."
Elmwood Spa
Price for a manicure: $47+
Address: 18 Elm Street
Why You Need To Go: Along with tried and true classics like mimosas and Caesars, you can also grab cold-pressed juices and delicious smoothies like a Mango Lassi or Choco Boost. Elmwood Spa will even offer you a bite to eat, but maybe save that for when your nails have dried!
Sweetgrass Spa
Price for a manicure: $50+
Address: 111e Queen St E
Why You Need To Go: This women-only facility features an "extensive" wine list, prosecco, cocktails, fresh juices and herbal teas.
"Whether you love those elegant red talons, or simply like things neat and tidy, regular manicures help you maintain beautiful nails and healthy hands," says the spa. "Your hands deserve some TLC." Preach!
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.