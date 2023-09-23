This Toronto Micro-Nail Salon Might Be The Tiniest In The City & The Inside Is So Dreamy
Who said bigger is better?
When you think of a Toronto nail salon, you likely think of a spacious area, but who said bigger is better?
Popular home decor YouTuber Alexandra Gater recently gave Take My Hand, a 50 square-foot nail salon, a super refreshing makeover and it's proof that some good things come in small packages.
The Toronto-based salon run by owner and executive artist Amanda Brown is truly a micro space, but thanks to Gater's handiwork, it looks like a welcome little oasis in the midst of the city.
50 Sq Ft Nail Salon Makeover For a Deserving Small Businesswww.youtube.com
In Gater's video, which currently has over 200,000 views, you can see how Take My Hand went from a functional but relatively plain studio to an Insta-worthy place to snap pics of your nails with an overhaul of decor and a dreamy dusky rose desert colour scheme.
"Before the makeover, the room was all white, felt very bland and lacked character," noted Brown. "I had simple, white IKEA furniture, and the room was not as functional as I wanted it to be. I really wanted closed storage for a more polished and upscale look. The room has been COMPLETELY transformed!"
In Gater's video, you can see Brown gasp as her new space is revealed to her and she starts to get emotional.
"I can't describe how crazy it is that this is my space to work in," she said in the video. "This is better than anything I could have imagined."
The salon owner notes that the space is now "aesthetic and photo-worthy."
"A space so eye-catching and unique, my clients always audibly gasp upon their first look," Brown shared. "The space says everything I wanted it to say: boutique, luxury, indulgent. Somewhere you can visit to feel completely transported from day-to-day life."
The interior of Toronto nail salon Take My Hand redecorated by Alexandra Gater showing lime-washed walls in a dusky pink colour and a large floral hanging arrangement.Carla Antonio
Narcity caught up with Gater to get her suggestions on how you can jazz up a teeny-tiny space.
"The thing about small spaces is that you can go BIG with pattern and colour so I’m always really excited to design these kind of spaces," Gater said, noting that the bold elements make the space feel full and create a huge impact.
"In a small space like this, especially because it’s a commercial space, functionality is an added important layer to the design as well," Gater told Narcity. "Closed storage is key!"
In terms of functionality, Gater included thoughtful elements to the design like hooks to hang bags and coats as well as little dishes on the table where people can place their jewelry while they enjoy their treatment.
The interior of Toronto nail salon Take My Hand redecorated by Alexandra Gater showing a large table with gold accents, dishes for jewelry and pretty home decor touches.Carla Antonio
By adding a large table with pretty gold accents, lime-washed walls and a large hanging flower installation, it definitely makes the space feel full and warm.
"All of these elements look so much punchier and have a huge impact because the space is so small," noted Gater.
As for Brown's favourite part of the makeover, although she struggled to pick just one, she did share her answer.
"I'm going to have to say the custom table. It's absolutely STUNNING and is something that I will cherish forever. I couldn't help but design some nails inspired by it!"
Nail art by Take My Hand owner and executive artist Amanda Brown showing a manicure with chrome flecks on a neutral-coloured nail polish. Amanda Brown.
As for the reaction to the makeover, people in the YouTube comments shared plenty of kind words.
"I got a tad teary eyed watching this makeover," wrote one person. "I feel that you've brought the business to the next level by enhancing the brand."
"Once again, you nailed it (haha)," said another. "Seriously tho, you've not only made it a pleasure for her to go to work everyday, you've made it a place she can be really proud of. Not to mention her customers will feel far more comfortable and cozy in that new space. Great job guys!"
In terms of treatments you can get at Brown's studio, she says her most popular service is a Manicure + Gel Polish with Tier 1 nail art.
The service, which costs $140 and takes about two and a half hours, provides electric file cuticle work, nail correction, strength gel, nail art, cuticle oil, hand scrub, and nourishing lotion.
In terms of nail art, the first tier will get you a French manicure, chrome, single stamp designs, simple swirls, simple designs on less than 10 nails or a single colour ombre.
If you're looking for something a little less pricey, a basic manicure costs $65, and if you're looking for even fancier nail art, you can choose a higher tier, which of course comes at a higher price point and treatments can run as high as $330.
According to Brown, an experience at Take My Hand is never just about "nails."
"It's your self-expression, your confidence, your lifestyle, your method of self-care," she explained. "If you know me, you know I'm highly detail-oriented and will never rush during your appointment. I'll make sure you get the best manicure you've ever had in a calm and relaxing environment."
As well, if you're struggling to grow beautiful long talons, Brown can help with that.
"The health and preservation of the natural nail is always my top priority," Brown said. "I have helped so many women grow long, strong, healthy nails that were previously damaged due to poor salon treatment. With the proper aftercare, my manicures will last you 4+ weeks. I look forward to helping my clients look and feel their absolute best."
Take My Hand
Price: $65+
Address: 1118 Yonge Street, 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: To pamper yourself with a gorgeous manicure in a freshly-made over micro studio.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.