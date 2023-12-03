13 Salons In Toronto Where You Can Get Dazzling Christmas Nails This Holiday Season
If you're ready to get your holiday glam on, you'll definitely want to check out some of the nail salons in Toronto that do Christmas designs.
Whether you've been naughty or nice, you surely deserve some pretty nail art that reflects the holiday season, whether it's snowflakes, reindeer, festive colours or just straight-up bling.
There are loads of top-notch beauty bars out there that do great manicures (and some that even let you sip drinks while getting your nails done!), so we've rounded up a few that have shared some seriously cute festive looks on their Instagram's.
Take a look below at some of the art from these Toronto nail salons and remember to book a spot — they're bound to get busy as Christmas and New Year's approaches!
CURES Beauté
Price for a manicure: $35+
Address: 171 East Liberty Unit 141
Why You Need To Go: "A combination of state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled and qualified staff, and our commitment to maintaining a toxic-free environment," says CURES Beauté of their salon experience. "We aim to be Toronto’s number one destination for all your nails and beauty enhancing needs."
Naked Beauty Bar
Price for a manicure: $43+
Address: 889 Dundas Street West
Why You Need To Go: "Naked has now become the go-to spot for the best nails in Toronto and now, we’re redefining the self-care experience with a lifestyle lens," says the beauty bar. "Specializing in creating multi-sensory experiences, pushing boundaries of self-care, and devoted to building community through value and genuine engagement."
Tips Nail Bar
Price for a manicure: $55+
Address: 848 Danforth Ave.
Why You Need To Go: "Our team has been carefully hand picked because of their love for people and beautifully detailed work as well as their passion for the industry," says Tips Nail Bar of their staff. "Not only are they passionate about nails and skin, but creating avant-garde nail art is always at the fore front of their minds. They aim to please and are thrilled when they see you leave with a big smile!"
Take My Hand
Price for a manicure: $65+
Address: 1118 Yonge Street, 2nd Floor
Why You Need To Go: "Take My Hand offers you custom one on one manicure services that will leave you feeling confident and empowered for any occasion that life throws your way," they say. "Trained and certified by world renowned artists, we aim to ensure you are receiving the highest quality of services and products while preserving the health of the natural nail."
Pink Nail Bar
Price for a manicure: $25+
Address: 1118 Yonge Street, 2nd Floor
Why You Need To Go: "We provide everything you need to renew your nails, skin, and mood in one location," they say. "Whether it’s time for a girls’ day or you just need to do something for yourself, we’re your go-to oasis."
They also serve cocktails, wine and champagne, so you can sip away on a delightful beverage while getting your beautiful Christmas nail art!
Sarang Nails & Beauty
Price for a manicure: $25+
Address: 633A Bloor St. W
Why You Need To Go: We enhance individual beauty with state-of-the-art technologies and personalized service," they say. "Our professional team is ready to provide the greatest service you’ve ever had."
Majesty's Pleasure
Price for a manicure: $45+
Address: 556 King Street West and 102 Yorkville Avenue, Unit 5
Why You Need To Go: "Your pleasure is our priority, every offering at Majesty’s Pleasure has been thoughtfully developed with your comfort in mind," they say. "Come in for our award-winning beauty services, and stay for the ambience and aesthetic we’ve designed to help you escape from the everyday."
Glossix Nail Spa
Price for a manicure: $25+
Address: 1296 Bloor St W.
Why You Need To Go: "Founded in 2022, Glossix Nail Spa is your go-to Nail Salon at Bloor and Lansdowne, Bloordale Village and nearby neighbourhood, Toronto," they say. "We’re committed to making you look your best, every day of the week. We offer top-of-the line brands and bespoke treatments."
Genteel Nail Salon
Price for a manicure: $20+
Address: 363 Windermere Ave
Why You Need To Go: "Looking to stand out with beautiful nail designs? Our technician is able to fulfill any request and give you the most beautiful nail," says the salon.
Essential Beauty Bar
Price for a manicure: $24+
Address: 225 Queen Street West 2nd Floor
Why You Need To Go: "When you want a quick beauty pick-up, nobody does it better than Essential Beauty Bar," they say. "Relax, we'll get you there so you can pamper yourself. Just love yourself."
Hawaii Nails Spa
Price for a manicure: $35+
Address: 1642 Bloor St W
Why You Need To Go: "Our salon is designed to create a relaxing and comfortable environment for customers to unwind and enjoy their pampering session," says the spa. "Our friendly and experienced staff are committed to providing personalized services that meet each customer's individual needs and preferences."
Nails On Queen Toronto
Price for a manicure: $25+
Address: 606 Queen Street West
Why You Need To Go: "Nails on Queen is the premier destination for nail services in the heart of downtown Toronto," says the salon. "Getting your nails done should be an indulgence and we understands this. Our goal is to pamper all the ladies with unique manicures and pedicures that will leave your nails looking elegant and makes you feel rejuvenated.
Nail Story
Price for a manicure: $23+
Address: 2184 Bloor Street West
Why You Need To Go: "We take pride in catering to each persons’ needs and providing a welcoming environment for everyone looking for awesome nail spa care," they say. "Our dedicated team of nail spa technicians specialize in nail art and grooming, but we also offer a variety of services such as eyelash extension, facial, waxing, threading, and tinting!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.