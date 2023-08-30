7 Sephora Canada Employees Dished On Their Fav Products & Here's What's In My Cart (PHOTOS)
Don't sleep on ONE/SIZE, y'all.
I love getting creative with my makeup, but I've lately found myself in a bit of a rut in terms of what I want to do with my look.
To get some inspiration, I recently asked some of the experts at Sephora Canada across Toronto and the GTA what beauty and skincare products they're currently obsessed with.
I consider myself well-versed in makeup and tend to go for a full-coverage matte foundation, shimmery gold-brown eyeshadow, a winged eyeliner, my go-to Fenty highlighter and a funky lip colour.
Thanks to their recommendations, I currently have a cart full of products I would have never normally have picked up and am super excited to give them a try.
From gentle cleansers to wildly sparkly highlighters, here's everything that seven Sephora Canada employees told me they currently love.
Too Faced — Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Too Faced — Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara.
Why You Need It: If you're on BeautyTok, you'll know that this sassily named product has been a cult-favourite product for years. According to the Sephora employee, it gives your lashes some serious lift and can almost rival falsies if you pack on enough layers.
I've personally used the waterproof version of this mascara and it does indeed give your lashes a lot of drama. It also doesn't run or smudge if have yourself a good ol' cathartic cry, which I indulge in on a regular basis.
As for whether it's "better than sex?" I'll let you be the judge on that one.
Price: $39
ILIA — Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
ILIA Liquid Light Serum Highlighter.
Why You Need It: I've never used ILIA, so when an employee told me that this highlighter would make you glow from all the way across a room I was intrigued.
One pump of the product on my hand immediately showed me why she loves the product: it's smooth, creamy, a little goes a long way and it shines brighter than the sun in the middle of the climate crisis.
I really loved the shade Nova, which is a soft gold, but they're honestly all stunning and might be replacing my Fenty highlighter as my go-to.
Price: $54
Charlotte Tilbury — Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid.
Why You Need It: The Sephora employee says she loves to throw this on as a "one and done" for skin coverage on lazy days, and I can see why.
The foundation provides enough coverage to blur anything that you're trying to conceal and sits nicely on the skin. She mentioned it lasts for a full day and is buildable, which is two definite bonuses.
As I mentioned, I generally love a full-coverage foundation as I'm quite self-conscious of my skin but I'm trying to be a little more brave, so I can see myself reaching for this on days where I just want to slap something on my face before doing errands.
Price: $66.50
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette.
Why You Need It: I've always heard great things about Patrick Starrr's line but have never tried it, so when one Sephora employee said she's obsessed with this palette I was jazzed to give it a try.
She had about the same colour of skin I do and said it's the "perfect brown girl trio of colours" which I was a bit skeptical of as they're darker than what I'd generally reach for, but after swatching them I totally get it.
This product is pigmented — a little bit of this goes a whole long way. The top product is a cream which blends nicely into the skin for a subtle pop of colour, the middle item adds some warmth and blurs the pores, and the bottom creates the prettiest glow.
Price: $51.50
The shade "Rich Betch" that she recommended didn't seem to be available on Canada's website, but it is available on the ONE/SIZE site.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Point Made Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen.
Why You Need It: Another employee also said she's currently in love with a ONE/SIZE product, and again, I was so impressed with the formula of this eyeliner.
I swatched it on my hand and the colour is maybe the crispest black I've ever seen in a pen liner. The line is pretty thin, which I love for building up to a thicker wing (in the words of Taylor Swift, "Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man").
As well, I went to the gym afterwards for a pretty sweaty workout and the swatch on my hand did not budge, so she's well and truly waterproof.
Price: $26
Sulwhasoo — Gentle Cleansing Foam Hydrating Makeup Remover.
Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Foam Hydrating Makeup Remover.
Why You Need It: I've never heard of this brand or used a gel cleanser, so this item was super intriguing. The employee said she loves this product because it really helps to clear up cystic acne and it totally gets her makeup off at the end of the day without the need to use a micellar or toner.
She did warn that it's not suitable for sensitive skin, so if that's an issue you have, steer clear!
Price: $50
Kate Somerville — +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer.
Why You Need It: Another recommendation from an employee with skin similar to mine is this pricey Kate Somerville moisturizer.
Like me, she said that she deals with congestion and unevenness due to old acne marks and she said that the combination of retinol and vitamin C helps to clear those issues up.
Price: $143
What I'm picking up
A screenshot of my Sephora cart.
Honestly, I'm going to buy all of these things over the next few months other than the Better Than Sex mascara, and that's only because I already own it.
I'm going to start with the ONE/SIZE eyeliner since a crisp wing is a vital part of my makeup routine and the Charlotte Tilbury foundation as I'm intrigued to dabble in a "one and done" skin product.
I'm currently trying out some skincare items from The Ordinary (shout out to the Glycolic Acid, it's brightened up some of my hyperpigmentation spots) but once I've finished up with the cleanser and moisturizer, I'm going to splurge and try out the Sulwhasoo product and the Kate Somerville moisturizer.
I'll let you know how it goes in a few months!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.