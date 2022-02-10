Sections

8 Things To Do In Toronto If You Want To Totally Pamper Yourself For $45 Or Less

It's YOU time.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
@madeline.forsyth | Instagram, @louixlouis | Instagram

We all deserve to get spoiled once in a while, and what better person to spoil you than YOU? If you're in need of some pampering but don't want to blow all your money, then take yourself on a little date to one of these places in Toronto.

Here are a few things to do in the city for $45 or less that will have you feeling like royalty.

Get a mani 

Price: $45 +

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Majesty's Pleasure is as fit for royalty as it sounds, and you can get a naked manicure for $45. If you want to splurge a bit more, you can get a boozy drink to enjoy during the service.

Sip a fancy cocktail

Price: $17 + per drink

Address: 472 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: BarChef serves tons of fancy, upscale cocktails for a memorable night out, and you can treat yourself to some totally Instgrammable beverages.

Get your brows done

Price: $27+

Address: 2614 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: There's nothing like a fresh set of brows to make you feel like a brand new person, and you can head over to Benefit Boutique to get your eyebrows waxed and shaped.

Sip tea like a queen

Price: $10 +

Address: 161 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Moscow Tea Room, which recently opened in Yorkville, will have you sipping tea like royalty. The glittering chandeliers, fancy decor and desserts are the perfect recipe for a day of pampering.

Get a blow out

Price: $45 +

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Add some bounce to your hair by getting a blow out at Blowdry Lounge. The service includes a wash for $45.

Rejuvenate in a salt cave

Price: $45 +

Address: 426 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Escape the bustle of everyday life at Hoame's mystical salt cave. You can relax amongst five tons of Himalayan pink crystal salt while listening to a guided meditation.

Indulge in a 13-layer piece of cake

Price: $36

Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The King's Cake at LOUIX LOUIS has 13 layers of chocolaty goodness and it's the sweetest way to spoil yourself.

Get drinks at a fancy bar

Price: $18 + per drink

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The recently opened Library Bar in the Fairmont Royal York is brimming with glamour, and you can order boozy drinks with literary themes.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

