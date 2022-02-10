8 Things To Do In Toronto If You Want To Totally Pamper Yourself For $45 Or Less
It's YOU time.
We all deserve to get spoiled once in a while, and what better person to spoil you than YOU? If you're in need of some pampering but don't want to blow all your money, then take yourself on a little date to one of these places in Toronto.
Here are a few things to do in the city for $45 or less that will have you feeling like royalty.
Get a mani
Price: $45 +
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Majesty's Pleasure is as fit for royalty as it sounds, and you can get a naked manicure for $45. If you want to splurge a bit more, you can get a boozy drink to enjoy during the service.
Sip a fancy cocktail
Price: $17 + per drink
Address: 472 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: BarChef serves tons of fancy, upscale cocktails for a memorable night out, and you can treat yourself to some totally Instgrammable beverages.
Get your brows done
Price: $27+
Address: 2614 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's nothing like a fresh set of brows to make you feel like a brand new person, and you can head over to Benefit Boutique to get your eyebrows waxed and shaped.
Sip tea like a queen
Price: $10 +
Address: 161 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Moscow Tea Room, which recently opened in Yorkville, will have you sipping tea like royalty. The glittering chandeliers, fancy decor and desserts are the perfect recipe for a day of pampering.
Get a blow out
Price: $45 +
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Add some bounce to your hair by getting a blow out at Blowdry Lounge. The service includes a wash for $45.
Rejuvenate in a salt cave
Price: $45 +
Address: 426 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Escape the bustle of everyday life at Hoame's mystical salt cave. You can relax amongst five tons of Himalayan pink crystal salt while listening to a guided meditation.
Indulge in a 13-layer piece of cake
Price: $36
Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The King's Cake at LOUIX LOUIS has 13 layers of chocolaty goodness and it's the sweetest way to spoil yourself.
Get drinks at a fancy bar
Price: $18 + per drink
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The recently opened Library Bar in the Fairmont Royal York is brimming with glamour, and you can order boozy drinks with literary themes.
