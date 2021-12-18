8 Winter Spas Around Toronto That Are The Most Magical Places To Get Pampered
The cold won't bother you here. ❄️
You can treat yourself to a snowy weather retreat at these magical spas that are just a road trip away from Toronto.
With Finnish saunas, Scandinavian baths, and panoramic views, you'll feel like a snow queen when relaxing at these spots.
Ste. Anne's Spa
Price: $250 + per person for day spa package
Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day in a "country castle" at this enchanting spa. The venue offers classes, facilities, and seasonal treatments including a hot chocolate wrap during the winter months.
Vettä Nordic Spa
Price: $89 + per person
When: Opening January 3, 2022
Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can relax like you're in Finland at this new Nordic spa opening in Horseshoe Valley. The space boasts saunas, steam rooms, cold plunge pools, and a restaurant with waterfall views.
Scandinave Spa
Price: $85 per person for baths
Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by a lush forest, this Scandinavian bath experience lets you relax in a winter wonderland.
100 Fountain Spa
Price: $15 + per service
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located inside the Pillar and Post, this spa features numerous treatments, a hot spring pool, hot tub, and more.
HydroSpa Muskoka
Price: Prices vary
Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, Muskoka Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, this venue has a steam room, therapy baths, and more. You can even take a trip to the new ice bar for the perfect end to your day.
Elora Mill & Spa
Price: $75 + per service
Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting panoramic views of the Elora Gorge, this spa is a magical place to get pampered during the winter season.
Fieldstone Spa
Price: $47 + per service
Address: 8488 Smylie Rd., Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gaze out over a snowy landscape at this spa, which even has snow globes to relax in during the winter months.
Grail Springs
Price: $80 + per service
Address: 2004 Bay Lake Rd., Bancroft, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque spa is surrounded by nature features a Nordic shower bucket, Finnish sauna, and cold plunge.
