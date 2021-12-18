Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

8 Winter Spas Around Toronto That Are The Most Magical Places To Get Pampered

The cold won't bother you here. ❄️

8 Winter Spas Around Toronto That Are The Most Magical Places To Get Pampered
@gayleo | Instagram, @aayahe | Instagram

You can treat yourself to a snowy weather retreat at these magical spas that are just a road trip away from Toronto.

With Finnish saunas, Scandinavian baths, and panoramic views, you'll feel like a snow queen when relaxing at these spots.

Ste. Anne's Spa

Price: $250 + per person for day spa package

Address: 1009 Massey Rd., Grafton ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day in a "country castle" at this enchanting spa. The venue offers classes, facilities, and seasonal treatments including a hot chocolate wrap during the winter months.

Website

Vettä Nordic Spa

Vettä Nordic Spa

Price: $89 + per person

When: Opening January 3, 2022

Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can relax like you're in Finland at this new Nordic spa opening in Horseshoe Valley. The space boasts saunas, steam rooms, cold plunge pools, and a restaurant with waterfall views.

Website

Scandinave Spa

Price: $85 per person for baths

Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by a lush forest, this Scandinavian bath experience lets you relax in a winter wonderland.

Website

100 Fountain Spa

Price: $15 + per service

Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located inside the Pillar and Post, this spa features numerous treatments, a hot spring pool, hot tub, and more.

Website

HydroSpa Muskoka

Price: Prices vary

Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd., Minett, Muskoka Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, this venue has a steam room, therapy baths, and more. You can even take a trip to the new ice bar for the perfect end to your day.

Website

Elora Mill & Spa

Price: $75 + per service

Address: 77 Mill St. W., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting panoramic views of the Elora Gorge, this spa is a magical place to get pampered during the winter season.

Website

Fieldstone Spa

Price: $47 + per service

Address: 8488 Smylie Rd., Cobourg, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gaze out over a snowy landscape at this spa, which even has snow globes to relax in during the winter months.

Website

Grail Springs

Price: $80 + per service

Address: 2004 Bay Lake Rd., Bancroft, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque spa is surrounded by nature features a Nordic shower bucket, Finnish sauna, and cold plunge.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This New Ice Bar In Ontario Has A Glistening Room Where You Can Sip Vodka Flights (VIDEOS)

A boozy spot to chill with friends. ❄️

Courtesy of J.W. Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, @mirandamalisani | Instagram

You'll want to see this incredible new ice bar in Ontario with glistening walls.

The Crystal Head Vodka Icebar At J.W. Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa opened on December 10, and inside, you can sip vodka flights.

Keep Reading Show less

This Niagara Festival Has A Glistening Icewine Village & You Can Sip In A Winter Wonderland

Wine not plan a trip here? 🍷

@sparklingwinos | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

Your winter plans just got sweeter, because a boozy festival is coming to Niagara and you can sip icewine all day long.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Icewine Festival is returning to the area on January 7, and it features tons of activities to enjoy.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Skate On A Trail Of Frozen Cranberries And Sip Wine At This Ontario Farm

Then you can feast on cranberry treats and cheese plates.

@electricbunnie | Instagram, @katie_erb | Instagram

Prepare to be enchanted by a glistening ice trail, local wine and tasty treats this winter at Muskoka Lakes Farm And Winery.

The cranberry ice trail, as it is known, is a 1.2-kilometre skating trail through twelve acres of frozen cranberries.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Glacial Potholes & A Frozen Waterfall

It is only 1 hour from Toronto! ❄️

@mandmactive | Instagram, @miriamdurcik | Instagram

The next time you are craving some fresh air, it is time to explore this gorgeous Ontario hiking trail that will take you to a frozen waterfall.

Rockwood Conservation Area is just one hour from Toronto, which is open all year, even in the winter.

Keep Reading Show less