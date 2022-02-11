You Can Hang Out With Baby Animals At This Adorable Farm Near Toronto For Just $29
Did you know you can book an hour-long session on Airbnb?
If you're looking for an inexpensive and serotonin-boosting activity to do near Toronto, take a day trip to Lucy's Farm Zoo and hang out with their animals for an hour. Tickets are $29 per person and the farm is located just an hour north of Toronto in a small hamlet called Utopia.
You'll get to meet all kinds of farm animals, including horses, goats, chickens, pigs and alpacas. You'll even be able to get up-close and cuddly with the baby animals, including ducklings and goats! The farm staff will be there to guide you the entire time, so you'll know exactly when and how to introduce yourself to the animals.
With over 700 stellar reviews on Airbnb, Lucy's animal therapy experience has an overall rating of 4.96. Group sizes of up to 10 guests can attend and are required to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing during the visit. You'll also want to dress comfortably and prepare to get a little dirty.
This Airbnb experience follows guidelines created with World Animal Protection, which ensures the wellbeing, safety and proper handling of all the farm animals — so you and the animals can have an enjoyable and respectful experience.
There are still slots available for this weekend, so if you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, this could be a great activity for you and your special someone to enjoy together. You can book now on Airbnb.
