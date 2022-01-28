Trending Tags

9 Things To Do In Toronto This Valentine's Day That Aren't Just Dinner & A Movie

Are you a flame? Because I think I found my perfect match.

Toronto Associate Editor
Yes, Toronto is a city filled with lots of romantic restaurants for couples who would like to enjoy a candlelit and exquisite meal on Valentine's Day, but sometimes this idea seems a bit too cliché.

With Ontario's reopening plan, activities and ideas that seem long forgotten will be enjoyable once again.

Here's a list of Valentine's Day date ideas in Toronto for couples or besties who want to spend their evening together.

Laugh at a comedy show

Price: $15 to $25

Where: The Comedy Bar, various locations

Why You Need To Go: If your partner is a person who enjoys laughing, then what better way to celebrate love than to chuckle all night long. The Comedy Bar in Toronto has two locations with loads of shows to choose from, pick one that accommodates you and your partner's humour, and enjoy a night filled with entertainment.

Website

Throw some axes

Price: $28 per person

Where: Batl Grounds, various locations

Why You Need To Go: Whether it's to show off your skills or to release some stress, axe throwing is always a fun way to challenge the competitive side of your partner. So, pick up some axes and let's start throwing.

Website

Go mini golfing with E.T.

Price: $32.95 per person

Where: Par-Tee Putt, 26 Duncan St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's still cold outside, so golfing isn't really an option. However, this 27-hole mini-putt paradise will definitely keep you entertained. Taking a ride with E.T., or figuring out how to sink a golf ball into a beer pong cup, could be the perfect date for you and your partner.

Website

Roam around the ROM

Price: $18 to $23 per person

Where: The Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queens Park, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're into history, art and culture, then this might be the perfect date spot for you. From seeing dinosaurs to mummies, the ROM has always been a popular date spot. While it is closed on Mondays, it's the perfect spot if you're celebrating throughout the weekend.

Website

Dunk some hoops

Where: The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're a pro at air hockey, then this idea can help you score your date. Whether it's taking pictures at their famous photo booth or showing off your driving skills, The Rec Room is the perfect place to channel your inner child and play some nostalgic arcade games.

Website

Explore Toronto's jazz scene

Where: Poetry Jazz Cafe, 224 Augusta Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you need a little music to set the mood, popular spots like The Rex Hotel Jazz & Blues on Queen West and Poetry Jazz Cafe in Kensington Market are known for their jazz.

Website

Ice skate at the Bisha Hotel

Price: Included in the stay

Where: Bisha Hotel, 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If a staycation is what you're interested in doing this Valentine's Day, then look no further. The Bisha Hotel has transformed into a winter wonderland. Included in your stay, you and your partner get the chance to go ice skating while overlooking the city, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and croissants, and embrace the winter romantic feels.

Website

Fly 2,000 feet over the city

Price: $280 to $345 per couple

Where: Heli Tours, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Hangar 1, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Seeing the city from within the streets of Toronto might not be romantic enough for you, if that's the case, then maybe a bird's-eye view would be a better option.

Website

Escape to the spa

Price: $448 for a couples spa package

Where: Elmwood Spa, 18 Elm St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If a luxurious and relaxing experience is your favourite way to spend Valentine's Day, then a spa package might be the love you've been looking for. The couples package includes a possible private suite for the two of you, water therapies, two 50-minute Swedish massages and a three-course meal with two glasses of wine at the Bangkok Garden, which is located in the spa.

Website


In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

