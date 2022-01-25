Trending Tags

7 Romantic Getaways Near Toronto That You Can Still Book For Valentine's Day Weekend

From tiny cabins to dreamy Airbnbs.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The Juniper, Hotel 52 | Airbnb

Valentine's Day is coming up, and there's still time to plan a romantic weekend getaway for you and that special someone.

From cute boutique hotels to dreamy cabin escapes, you can have the ultimate weekend of romance at these spots near Toronto.

Cozy Lakeside Suite

Adam | Airbnb

$146/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Innisfil, ON

Why You Need To Go: This romantic retreat boasts sunrises that can be viewed from your bed and enchanting skating trails through nearby forests. Netflix is included for a cozy night in.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Spicy Room

Hotel 52 | Airbnb

$200/night

Book

Neighbourhood: St. Jacob's, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spice things up at this recently opened boutique hotel in the charming village of St. Jacob's. You can explore the cute shops and book a dinner in one of the town's dining domes for the perfect retreat.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Juniper

The Juniper

$129+/night

Book

Address: 38 Lakeport Rd., St. Catharines, ON

Why You Need To Go: This trendy boutique hotel has themed rooms for two including a topical room and a flamingo room. The surrounding area has beautiful trails and is close to wineries.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Willow Vineyard Apartment

Erica | Airbnb

$235/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wake up to vineyard views at this unique European-style spot located in wine country. The open concept space and modern decor make it a great place to relax and enjoy some time together.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Eilo Cabin

Cabinscape

$224+/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Escape the bustle of everyday life at this secluded cabin for two. Complete with its very own lake and fire pit, you can enjoy the frosty views and even snowshoe through the area.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Edison's Inn

Edison's Inn

$159+/night

Book

Address: 48 Ontario St., Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can be sure to have a unique experience at this spot, where no two rooms are the same. The quaint city of Stratford is full of delicious restaurants and experiences to add some romance to your stay.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Private Space on the Niagara Escarpment

Miriam | Airbnb

$123/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Pelham, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated near the Bruce Trail and close to wineries, this picturesque spot is an idyllic place to unwind and spend some alone time together.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

