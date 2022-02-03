Ripley's Aquarium Will Let You Dine With The Sharks In Toronto This Valentine's Day
Dinner for two under the sea. 🐠
Toronto has a lot of romantic adventures for Valentine’s Day, and Ripley’s Aquarium is hosting an event with the ultimate ocean vibes.
On February 14, the aquarium is serving up a dinner for two where couples can eat right inside the aquarium's iconic shark tunnel. Diners can also opt to eat alongside some of their other exhibits and can sit by a colourful sea of tropical fish or hang out with the stingrays.
“REEL in the one you love and take a trip beneath the waves to share an intimate dinner in front of some of our most spectacular exhibits with delectable food from one of Toronto’s best caterers, Daniel et Daniel,” the aquarium said in a news release.
Anyone who hits up Ripley’s for their romantic night out will be in for a feast.
According to the aquarium, guests will be served a three-course meal with their choice of first course, main course and dessert, and a complimentary bottle of wine.
“We are so excited to bring back this special event at the aquarium. With reduced seating available, it will feel like a truly intimate experience for our guests,” the aquarium said.
Under the current public health measures, spaces like aquariums can only be open at half of their capacity.
Looking for a romantic night-in instead?
The aquarium is also hosting a virtual option packed with a cocktail and cookie decorating class. Plus, there will be a musical performance by local Toronto musicians Dizzy and Fay.
Tickets are now on sale for both date night options and are available for anyone 19 and older.
Valentine's Day dinner at Ripley's Aquarium
Price: $350 per couple plus tax. Annual pass holders get 10% off.
Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
When: February 14, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy an intimate dinner with your S.O. among the sharks, stingrays, and all sorts of colourful fish at the aquarium.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.