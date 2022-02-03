Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ripley's Aquarium Will Let You Dine With The Sharks In Toronto This Valentine's Day

Dinner for two under the sea. 🐠

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Ripley's Aquarium Will Let You Dine With The Sharks In Toronto This Valentine's Day
Nickjene | Dreamstime, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada | Handout

Toronto has a lot of romantic adventures for Valentine’s Day, and Ripley’s Aquarium is hosting an event with the ultimate ocean vibes.

On February 14, the aquarium is serving up a dinner for two where couples can eat right inside the aquarium's iconic shark tunnel. Diners can also opt to eat alongside some of their other exhibits and can sit by a colourful sea of tropical fish or hang out with the stingrays.

“REEL in the one you love and take a trip beneath the waves to share an intimate dinner in front of some of our most spectacular exhibits with delectable food from one of Toronto’s best caterers, Daniel et Daniel,” the aquarium said in a news release.

Anyone who hits up Ripley’s for their romantic night out will be in for a feast.

According to the aquarium, guests will be served a three-course meal with their choice of first course, main course and dessert, and a complimentary bottle of wine.

“We are so excited to bring back this special event at the aquarium. With reduced seating available, it will feel like a truly intimate experience for our guests,” the aquarium said.

Under the current public health measures, spaces like aquariums can only be open at half of their capacity.

Looking for a romantic night-in instead?

The aquarium is also hosting a virtual option packed with a cocktail and cookie decorating class. Plus, there will be a musical performance by local Toronto musicians Dizzy and Fay.

Tickets are now on sale for both date night options and are available for anyone 19 and older.

Valentine's Day dinner at Ripley's Aquarium 

Price: $350 per couple plus tax. Annual pass holders get 10% off.

Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

When: February 14, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy an intimate dinner with your S.O. among the sharks, stingrays, and all sorts of colourful fish at the aquarium.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

los angeles houses for rent

Issa Rae's LA Home Is On Airbnb For Valentine's Day & You Can Rent It For $56 A Night

Spend a romantic night at Issa's place!

Airbnb

Issa Rae is opening the doors to her L.A. home for someone to spend an unforgettable Valentine's Day there, and we're jealous of whoever books it first.

In partnership with Airbnb, the Insecure actress will be creating an itinerary to show her guests around South Los Angeles, while highlighting the many aspects of L.A.'s Black culture.

Keep Reading Show less
valentines day

8 Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Cute

They're only slightly cheesy! 😅

Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better time than Valentine's Day to indulge in adorable, heart-shaped treasures? Whether you've been together forever or it's your first time celebrating as a couple, there are a ton of fun Valentine's Day gift ideas to consider.

Keep Reading Show less
valentines day

The Best Lingerie Brands In Canada If You Want To Spice Things Up On Valentine's Day

Lace-adorned pieces in every size! 🙌

@lavieenrose | Instagram, @fortnightlabel | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

No romantic night in is complete without some lingerie. With Valentine's Day around the corner, you can stock up on the sexy stuff for cheap!

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

Vancouver Was Just Named The Best Place In The World To Go For A Solo Valentine's Day Trip

Will you be my Valentine, Vancouver? 💘

@_leahpic | Instagram, @isabellasfroes | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C, was just named the best place in the world to go for a solo Valentine's Day trip.

Just because you don't have a partner, doesn't mean you can't have a little fun on Valentine's day this year — and now you know the perfect city to go to!

Keep Reading Show less