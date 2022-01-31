A Toronto Pub Is Hosting A Singles Night For You & Your Dog This Valentine's Day
Grab a beer and find a hot date.
Being single on Valentine's Day doesn't mean you have to hunker down on the couch with your dog. You can slip off your sweats and take your puppo out for a night on the town instead.
Ontario Doggos is putting on a Valentine's Day singles night for dog owners and furry friends at Toronto's Black Lab Brewery. So you can grab a beer and potentially find your pup another parent.
The event will go from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on February 14 inside Black Lab Brewery and their heated patio, which will also be covered by a tent to keep any chill out of the party.
Sixty singles will gather, and if you identify as a man, you can save $5 off your ticket if you message Ontario Doggos on Instagram, according to a press release.
Tickets are $30 each and include entrance for you and your pup, a craft beer or an alternative refreshment, and a doggie bag.
Ontario Doggos told Nacity the doggie bags won't just be for the pooches.
They may even get a bit X-rated with a certain custom protective measure labelled "DoggoStyle" currently in the works to be included.
So far, the bags include a dog treat, CBD gummies and a facemask, so if all goes wrong at the event, at least you and your dog will both have a treat for later if you don't strike up a love match.
Babes, Barks, & Beer
Price: $30 per ticket
Address: 818 Eastern Ave, Toronto, ON
When: February 14, 2022
Why You Need To Go: To find a hot Valentine's Day date with your pooch in tow.
