Aloette Is Having A Boozy Block Party In Toronto With Food Under $5 For You & Your Dog
You can sip on Espresso Martini Fizzes for just $3!
Fall is creeping up, and there are only so many hot summer weekends left to spend with your dog, so why not take them somewhere nice for a change?
Aloette Liberty, a popular Toronto restaurant, is throwing a block party this coming weekend. They've partnered with Dog Child, a new Toronto-based dog food brand, to serve up a limited edition dog-friendly menu.
The party will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., where humans and their four-legged friends will be able to dine for cheap, play some cornhole and jam out to music from artists like DJ Rick Diamond, DJ OG, and King Solomon, according to a press release.
Dogs will be able to chow down on $3 Dog Child Burgers and enjoy $2 Dog Child Treats.
While their owners can indulge in select signature items from Aloette's menu, such as $4 Aloette Burger Sliders, $3 Mini Aloette Wedge Salads and $1 Cookies.
If you feel like living it up with your pup, you can also reach for Aloette's Espresso Martini Fizz for $3. But, if you're not a martini person, you can opt for a Sapsucker, Woodhouse Lager, or stay hydrated with a Fiji Water as you mingle.
Aloette Liberty Block Party
Price: Free entry
When: August 20, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 171 E Liberty St., Unit 127A, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a day out with your dog and feast on some delicious cheap treats while mingling with other dogs and owners.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.