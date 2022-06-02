Toronto Is Getting A Boozy Doggie Drag Show This Month Where You Can Dance & Adopt A Pup
You can even apply to strut the runway with your own pooch!
Do you watch an equal amount of random dog videos and RuPaul's Drag Race?
If you answered yes, you might want to clear your schedule for June 20 because Ontario Doggos is hosting a new event called "Double D's: Dogs & Drag" for Pride month and Torontonians will be able to kiki it up with their pups for a night of drag, dancing, and drinks.
The fabulous and puptastic event will take place at Toronto's Steam Whistle Brewery and feature a dog drag race where pups and their owners will be dressed to the nines. Strutting their stuff for three celebrity judges, including dog influencers Iggy Joey, Bacon the Doggers, and Miss Pickles the Pug.
Adoptable pups from Helpaws Rescue brought over from Saint Lucia will also be featured during the drag fashion show, so if you're looking for a new best friend, you'll be able to see some fishy contestants as they strut for a new home and possibly a spot in your heart.
Attendees will be able to sit back and watch the fun while sipping on cocktails like Mutt Margaritas, Gin and Terrier and Pink Poodle or even potentially join the drag show by emailing carlos@doggos.ca for a chance to be included as a contestant.
Guests will also be able to sit back and watch a performance from drag queen Ophelia Manson, get up and dance to throwback tunes and even get their fortune told by a fortune teller Winny Clark.
The event's capacity is 150 people, and tickets are $30 each, including a complimentary craft beer or rosé. Also, dogs get in for free, but they need to be on a leash.
Double D's: Dogs & Drag
People and dogs enjoying a drag show event.
Ontario Doggos
Price: $30 per ticket
When: June 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To party it up with your pooch for Pride!