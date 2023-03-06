You Can Bring Your Pup To A Boozy Après-Ski Party In Toronto & Live Out Your Retro Dreams
Time to party with your pup! 🐶
Toronto has plenty of things to do, but this retro event is the perfect winter party to bring your pup to.
Ontario Doggos is hosting an Après-Ski Party In Toronto, and you and your furry friend can dress up in your best retro ski fits, and party like you're on mountain time.
This Toronto event will take place on March 12, and over 200 dogs and their owners will gather at Steam Whistle Brewing for games, winter-themed drinks, photo opportunities and even a costume contest.
You and your pup can pose in your colourful retro outfits for a chair lift-themed photo shoot and then head over to make your own DIY treat.
Parents and pups will be able to make popsicles at the DIY maple rolling station, and if all that frozen goodness makes you thirsty, you can head to the bar for a variety of refreshments.
Attendees can sip on cold Steam Whistle craft beer, winter-themed cocktails, or if you're feeling adventurous, you can take a shot of tequila or vodka from a ski shot.
Once you're warmed up with liquid courage, you can dive in and get to know other attendees with icebreaker games so you and your pup can socialize.
You'll also be able to dance the day away with live jazz music from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 80's throwbacks from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
General tickets are $30 and include one drink ticket, or you can opt for a $55 ticket with four drink tickets and a complimentary Tito's Fanny Pack with a small bottle of Tito's vodka.
Après-Ski Party
Price: $30 to $55 per ticket
When: March 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 255 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON,
Why You Need To Go: To party with your pup like you just hit the slopes!