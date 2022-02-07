A Glowing 'MoonGARDEN' Is Opening In Toronto & It Will Light Up Your World (PHOTOS)
It's free to visit! 🌕
An out-of-this world installation is opening in Toronto, and it will light up your winter days.
MoonGARDEN is a travelling, outdoor art show comprised of glowing spheres. Created by Montreal design firm Lucion, the installation is launching at 5:30 p.m. on February 7 at the Richmond-Adelaide Centre Terrace.
The exhibit features five giant, illuminated orbs up to 12 feet in height.
According to a press release, "the immersive outdoor installation has been commissioned to help lift the spirits of Torontonians during the winter through bright, whimsical and interactive art and lights."
The colourful orbs include shadow theatre designs, and you can wander along a glowing trail and take in all the magic.
After the experience, you can head over to the pop-up at the Chef's Hall to indulge in warm drinks and baked goods. The pop-up will be available on opening night and Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Take a trip through this magical "garden" of light that will brighten your winter days.
moonGARDEN
Price: Free
When: February 7 to March 5, 2022
Address: 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a whimsical outdoor exhibit filled with glowing spheres at this spot.
