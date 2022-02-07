Sections

A Glowing 'MoonGARDEN' Is Opening In Toronto & It Will Light Up Your World (PHOTOS)

It's free to visit! 🌕

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Nick Wons | Handout

An out-of-this world installation is opening in Toronto, and it will light up your winter days.

MoonGARDEN is a travelling, outdoor art show comprised of glowing spheres. Created by Montreal design firm Lucion, the installation is launching at 5:30 p.m. on February 7 at the Richmond-Adelaide Centre Terrace.

Nick Wons | Handout

The exhibit features five giant, illuminated orbs up to 12 feet in height.

Nick Wons | Handout

According to a press release, "the immersive outdoor installation has been commissioned to help lift the spirits of Torontonians during the winter through bright, whimsical and interactive art and lights."

Nick Wons | Handout

The colourful orbs include shadow theatre designs, and you can wander along a glowing trail and take in all the magic.

Nick Wons | Handout

After the experience, you can head over to the pop-up at the Chef's Hall to indulge in warm drinks and baked goods. The pop-up will be available on opening night and Wednesdays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nick Wons | Handout

Take a trip through this magical "garden" of light that will brighten your winter days.

moonGARDEN

Nick Wons | Handout

Price: Free

When: February 7 to March 5, 2022

Address: 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a whimsical outdoor exhibit filled with glowing spheres at this spot.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

